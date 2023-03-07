United States Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Market Size Fundamentals And Forecast Analysis 2023-2031

Report Ocean (150+ country’s markets analysed, function on 1,00000+ published and forthcoming reports every year.] presents a research report and top winning strategies for the United States Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG). Best subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals organized this report in order to ensure that the information in it is compiled from the most authentic sources and that the forecast is of the highest accuracy. To forecast market growth, specialists employ a variety of methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. (analysis methods), P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis. The United States Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) study also looks at the various regulations and policies that the firm has implemented. This report discusses the industry in terms of research technology and precise prospective utilization, innovation, and future advancements in the United States Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG).

The United States market for the self-monitoring blood glucose is anticipated to cross US$ 4.6 billion by the year-end of 2027. Large patient pool suffering from diabetes, the rapid uptake of innovative, userfriendly, and technological advancements products, the surge in the aging population, and an upsurge in risk factors that lead to diabetes drive the growth of the U.S self-monitoring blood glucose market.

Report Scope:

An Insightful Analysis of the United States Diabetes Population and Forecast to 2027

Delivers a Complete Overview of the United States Insulin Users and Forecast to 2027

The United States Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Market Size and Forecast (2015 2027)

The United States Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Market Share & Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2015 2027

The Market Size of the United States Blood Glucose Meter Market with Six Years Forecast

The Market Size of the United States Blood Glucose Test Strips Market with Six Years Forecast

The Market Size of the United States Blood Sugar Lancets Market with Six Years Forecast

Detailed Assessment of the United States Blood Glucose Meter Users Volume and Forecast to 2027

Detailed Assessment of the United States Blood Glucose Test Strips Users Volume and Forecast to 2027

Detailed Assessment of the United States Blood Glucose Lancets Users Volume and Forecast to 2027

Investigates the Key Growth Drivers and Restraints of the United States Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Market

Provides Key Trends with Respect to Collaboration Deals, Mergers & Acquisitions, Distribution Agreement, Exclusive Agreement, Partnership Deals, and Licensing Agreement

Detailed Insights into the Regulatory Framework of the United States Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Market

Features Reimbursement Patterns of the United States Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Market

A Comprehensive List of Key Market Players Along with the Analysis of their Current Blood Glucose Meter Portfolios, Business Overview, and Current Development

Each of the Major Players has been Profiled Based on Parameters such as Business Overview, Key Marketed Products, and Recent Developments

The Major Companies Dominating this Market for their Products, Services, and Continuous Product Developments are:

Roche

LifeScan, Inc

Arkray, Inc

ForaCare, Inc

Fifty50 Medical

iHealth Labs

Oak Tree Health

Livongo Health

Dario Health

One Drop

Sanofi

BioTel Care

Walgreens

i-SENS, Inc

Medtronic

U.S. Diagnostics

Omnis Health

Nova Diabetes Care

Trividia Health, Inc

Simple Diagnostics

Smart Meter LLC

Ascensia Diabetes Care

Abbott Diabetes Care

Genesis Health Technologies

Prodigy Diabetes Care, LLC

Omron Healthcare

Ypsomed Holding AG

Osang Healthcare Co., Ltd

B. Braun Holding GmbH & Co. KG.

Entra Health (Acquired by CRF Health)

Waveform Diabetes (Formerly AgaMatrix Holdings, LLC)

Key Questions Addressed by the Report:

How many people in the United States have diabetes?

How many people in the United States use insulin?

How has the United States self-monitoring blood glucose market performed so far?

How is the United States self-monitoring blood glucose market anticipated to evolve during the forecast period 2021-2027?

How is each segment of the United States self-monitoring blood glucose market expected to grow during the forecast period, and what is the revenue expected to be generated by each of the segments by the end of 2027?

What are the main drivers and restraints in the United States self-monitoring blood glucose market?

What are the major deals happenings in the United States self-monitoring blood glucose market?

What are the various SMBG devices available in the United States?

What is the reimbursement scenario of the products offered in the United States self-monitoring blood glucose market?

What is the regulatory system of the self-monitoring blood glucose market in the United States?

Who are the top market players and what are their happenings, products, current developments, and scenarios?

