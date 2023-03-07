Seaweed Protein Market Comprehensive Study With Key Trends, Major Drivers And Challenges 2023-2031

The “Seaweed Protein Market” 2023-2031 Research Report affords qualitative and quantitative insights into the principal drivers, constraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing world markets growth. The find out about offers complete statistical market records on the leading players, as nicely as income predictions. This market lookup additionally presents statistics on the income boom of numerous regional and country-level markets, as properly as the opposition panorama and unique organization analyses for the projected period. The Seaweed Protein Market Report covers potential improvement drivers as properly as the modern-day kingdom of market share, penetration of a number of kinds, technologies, applications, and areas thru 2031.

The global seaweed protein market size was US$ 550.4 million in 2021. The global seaweed protein market size is estimated to reach US$ 1477.9 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Seaweed protein is a megastar in the industry of nutrition and food, balanced for significant growth soon. Sourced from different types of seaweed including dulse, kelp, wakame, and nori it delivers an eco-friendly and sustainable solution to conventional animal-based proteins.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

The increasing demand for plant-based foods and products, which boosts the demand for plant-based protein supplements propels the overall market growth.

Seaweed farming is extensively more costly than land farming, which hinders the expansion of the overall market.

Seaweeds are safe, pure, high-quality, secure, and nutritious based. Thus, these elements boost the growth of the global market.

Effect of the COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 outbreak severely impacted the overall market growth, including multiple businesses, farming, etc. Due to this, there has been a sharp decline in the supply of food products. As it is majorly used in the food sector, there was a considerable decline in the seaweed requirement all around the world. Thus, hindering the overall market expansion.

Regional Insights

North America is expected to hold the fastest-growing element in 2021. Plant-based products are in huge demand in the region. Seaweed is rich in vitamins, minerals, and micronutrients, all of which support good health which is fascinating to the American population. Furthermore, leading players are aiming for strategic partnerships and alliances to help them improve their product penetration in the overall market.

Leading Competitors

The prominent players in the global seaweed protein market are:

Maine Coast Sea Vegetables

Seasol International Pty

Atseanova

Irish Seaweed

Cadian Seaplants

Mara Seaweed

Algaia

Cp Kelco

Cargill

Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global seaweed protein market segmentation focuses on Source, Application, and Region.

Segmentation on the basis of Source

Brown

Green

Red

Segmentation on the basis of Application

Animal Feed and Additives

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Food

Others

Segmentation on the basis of Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Key questions answered in the global market report are:

— How does a global company acquire markets?

— What are its core strategies and policies?

— What factors will influence the market over the forecast period?

— What are the factors driving and restraining the market?

— What are the leading competitors in the global market?

— Which region is growing at a higher pace in the global market?

