Seaweed Protein Market Comprehensive Study With Key Trends, Major Drivers And Challenges 2023-2031

The global seaweed protein market size was US$ 550.4 million in 2021. The global seaweed protein market size is estimated to reach US$ 1477.9 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Seaweed protein is a megastar in the industry of nutrition and food, balanced for significant growth soon. Sourced from different types of seaweed including dulse, kelp, wakame, and nori it delivers an eco-friendly and sustainable solution to conventional animal-based proteins.
Factors Influencing Market Growth
The increasing demand for plant-based foods and products, which boosts the demand for plant-based protein supplements propels the overall market growth.
Seaweed farming is extensively more costly than land farming, which hinders the expansion of the overall market.
Seaweeds are safe, pure, high-quality, secure, and nutritious based. Thus, these elements boost the growth of the global market.
Effect of the COVID-19 Pandemic
The COVID-19 outbreak severely impacted the overall market growth, including multiple businesses, farming, etc. Due to this, there has been a sharp decline in the supply of food products. As it is majorly used in the food sector, there was a considerable decline in the seaweed requirement all around the world. Thus, hindering the overall market expansion.
Regional Insights
North America is expected to hold the fastest-growing element in 2021. Plant-based products are in huge demand in the region. Seaweed is rich in vitamins, minerals, and micronutrients, all of which support good health which is fascinating to the American population. Furthermore, leading players are aiming for strategic partnerships and alliances to help them improve their product penetration in the overall market.
Leading Competitors
The prominent players in the global seaweed protein market are:
Maine Coast Sea Vegetables
Seasol International Pty
Atseanova
Irish Seaweed
Cadian Seaplants
Mara Seaweed
Algaia
Cp Kelco
Cargill
Others
Segmentation Analysis
The global seaweed protein market segmentation focuses on Source, Application, and Region.
Segmentation on the basis of Source
Brown
Green
Red
Segmentation on the basis of Application
Animal Feed and Additives
Cosmetics and Personal Care
Food
Others
Segmentation on the basis of Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Key questions answered in the global market report are:
— How does a global company acquire markets?
— What are its core strategies and policies?
— What factors will influence the market over the forecast period?
— What are the factors driving and restraining the market?
— What are the leading competitors in the global market?
— Which region is growing at a higher pace in the global market?
