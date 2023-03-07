Skin Lightening Products Market to Witness Stunning Growth during the Forecast Period 2023-2031 | Lotus Herbals, Unilever Plc, The Procter& Gamble Company

The “Skin Lightening Products Market” 2023-2031 Research Report affords qualitative and quantitative insights into the principal drivers, constraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing world markets growth. The find out about offers complete statistical market records on the leading players, as nicely as income predictions. This market lookup additionally presents statistics on the income boom of numerous regional and country-level markets, as properly as the opposition panorama and unique organization analyses for the projected period. The Skin Lightening Products Market Report covers potential improvement drivers as properly as the modern-day kingdom of market share, penetration of a number of kinds, technologies, applications, and areas thru 2031.

The global skin-lightening products market size was US$ 7.05 billion in 2021. The global skin-lightening products market size is estimated to reach US$ 13.7 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Skin-lightening products, commonly called whiteners, bleaching creams, fading creams, or skin brighteners work by reducing a stain in the skin known as melanin. Most individuals use lighteners for skin problems like age spots, acne scars, or hormone-associated discoloration. Also, it is a way to lighten dark skin naturally.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

The increase in self-consciousness concerning physical impressions among people and working-class experts propels the overall market growth.

The implementation of natural elements in skin-lightening products like tea, aloe vera, and black sugar decreases the toxic effects of products, which boosts the overall market growth.

The increase in the use of different skin care products like night creams and skin-lightening products by men rather than women in their day-to-day life propels the overall market growth.

The increasing popularity of e-commerce and digital promotion of the products are expected to boost the overall market growth.

Effect of COVID-19

The COVID-19 outbreak adversely impacted the overall market growth. Due to the global lockdown, cosmetic developers temporarily shut down their manufacturing units owing to the lack of workforce. As a result of the pandemic, many cosmetic stores and other distribution outlets were forced to close due to restrictions. Thus, hindering the growth of the global market.

Regional Insights

North America recorded a significant market share in 2021. The rising need for skin care products in the region is owing to changes in lifestyle, a shift towards organic choices, and a tremendous urge to attempt the latest skin care products. They are also an important part of European civilization. Thus, these elements propel the overall market growth in the region.

Leading Competitors

The prominent players in the global skin-lightening products market are:

Lotus Herbals

Unilever Plc

The Procter& Gamble Company

The Estee Lauder Companies

Shiseido

Revlon

Oriflame Cosmetics S.A

Kao Corporation

Loreal S.A

Avon Products

Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global skin-lightening products market segmentation focuses on Distribution Channels, Product, Gender, and Region.

Segmentation on the basis of Distribution Channel

Online Sales Channel

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Specialty Stores

Pharma and Drug Stores

Others

Segmentation on the basis of Product

Masks

Creams and Lotions

Cleansers and Toners

Others

Segmentation on the basis of Gender

Women

Men

Segmentation on the basis of Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Key questions answered in the global market report are:

— How does a global company acquire markets?

— What are its core strategies and policies?

— What factors will influence the market over the forecast period?

— What are the factors driving and restraining the market?

— What are the leading competitors in the global market?

— Which region is growing at a higher pace in the global market?

