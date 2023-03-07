Asia-Pacific Medical Robot Market Dynamics, Segments and Trends 2023 to 2030 | Ossur, Accuray, Mazor Robotics

Quadintel recently published a new research report on the global Asia-Pacific Medical Robot Market. In addition to prospective prospects, this study offers a historical analysis of growth, cost structure, revenue, market trends, and capacity (2023-2030). The following section offers comprehensive coverage of the global shoe insoles market across a number of market categories, in-depth research at the country level, and an assessment of the market’s key drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities.

The Asia-Pacific medical robot market is expected to grow to a value of USD 3.47Bn by 2023 at a CAGR of 18.74%.

The value of the global medical robot market is expected to reach a value of USD 11.36 Bn by 2023, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.58% during 2018-2023.

The key competitors in the Asia-Pacific medical robot market are Omnicell, Intuitive Surgical, Ossur, Accuray, Mazor Robotics, Rewalk Robotics, Ekso Bionics, Elekta, Varian, Cyberdyne, etc.

Robots that are used for medical purposes are broadly known as medical robots. Medical robotics can be considered as the application of robotics technology to healthcare to diagnose and treat diseases, or to correct, restore or modify a body function or a body part. The market definition for the medical robot market would be the one which take into consideration products for assisting medical practitioners during surgery, for monitoring status of patients, and for increasing accuracy and precision. It also considers products useful for patients with disabilities The products from this market are used extensively across all age groups. These products are generally mechanical/electronic equipment used by doctors and patients.

The medical robot market can be classified into three primary segments based on product (surgical robot, rehabilitation robot, non-invasive radiosurgery robot and others), application (neurology, orthopedic, cardiology, laparoscopy and others) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa).

Furthermore, surgical robots consist of neurological surgery robotic systems, cardiology surgery robotic systems, laparoscopic surgical robotic systems, orthopedic surgical robotic systems and steerable robotics. Rehabilitation robots comprise therapeutic robots, prosthetic robots, assistive robots and exoskeleton robots. Hospital and pharmacy automation robots includes pharmacy automation robots, IV robots.

Key growth factors

The major factor influencing the growth of the market in the region is the population. This is because the healthcare technological development in the region is quite low compared to other parts of the world. In addition to that, the development of new technology and awareness about its benefits and usage is not distributed uniformly, i.e., it is mostly present in the urban areas. This categorizes the market in the region to an untapped potential type, which holds many opportunities for the investors. The governments are trying to make inroads in this aspect by introducing various plans and schemes.

Threats and key players

The introduction of goods and services tax (GST) in India has put the healthcare industry in a tough situation as costs of basic healthcare facilities, like hospital room rent, have increased. Also, the price of various treatment types has increased significantly. This will discourage people from engaging in robotic surgeries, which are generally costlier than conventional surgeries. The sparse distribution of healthcare facilities in small pockets is also a threat to the market because the lack of transportation and logistics facilities will significantly increase costs of treatment in weakly connected areas.

