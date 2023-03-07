Nutritional Supplement Market in China 2023 Projected to Garner Significant Revenues by 2030 | Swisse, Blackmores, Amway Corporation

Quadintel recently published a new research report on the global Nutritional Supplement Market in China. In addition to prospective prospects, this study offers a historical analysis of growth, cost structure, revenue, market trends, and capacity (2023-2030). The following section offers comprehensive coverage of the global shoe insoles market across a number of market categories, in-depth research at the country level, and an assessment of the market’s key drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities.

The nutritional supplement market in China is expected to reach USD 40 Bn by 2023 growing at a CAGR of 14%.

The key players operating in the nutritional supplement market are Swisse, Blackmores, Amway Corporation, Abbott Nutritionals, Nestle Nutritionals and Nu Skin.

According to a report issued by the consulting firm Roland Berger, China may soon overtake the U.S.A. as the most significant nutritional supplement market in the world.

Nutrition supplements are substances that provide adequate amounts of essential nutrients required for the better functioning of human bodies. It contains vitamins, proteins, herbs, meal supplements, sports nutrition and other related products that are used to improve the nutritional content of the diet. They are added to the diet to boost overall health and energy, provide support to the immune system and reduce the risk of illness.

China nutritional supplement market is classified by type of ingredients and by type of end users. By type of ingredients, it is further sub-classified into vitamin, protein, amino acid, enzyme and botanical supplements .By type of end users, it is further classified into infants and adults. Vitamin supplements grab the highest market revenue among nutritional ingredients due to increasing interest in prenatal and infants supplements.

Key growth factors

Increasing health-conscious behaviour, rising incidence of lifestyle diseases, the country’s growing per capita GDP, shifting trend towards preventive healthcare, use of botanicals due to their medicinal benefits and growth in e-commerce have contributed to the demand for nutritional products.

What is covered in the report?

1. Overview of the nutritional supplement market in China.

2. Market drivers and challenges in the nutritional supplement market in China.

3. Market trends in the nutritional supplement market in China.

4. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for segments based on type of ingredients (vitamin, protein, amino acid, enzyme and botanicals supplements).

5. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for segments based on type of end users (infants and adults).

6. Analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of the major companies operating in the market.

