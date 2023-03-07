Europe IoT in Automotive Market By Type, Current Situation, Application and Market Status 2030

Quadintel recently published a new research report on the global Europe IoT in Automotive Market. In addition to prospective prospects, this study offers a historical analysis of growth, cost structure, revenue, market trends, and capacity (2023-2030). The following section offers comprehensive coverage of the global shoe insoles market across a number of market categories, in-depth research at the country level, and an assessment of the market’s key drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities.

The Europe IoT in automotive market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.62% leading to a revenue of USD 30.09 Bn by 2023.

Key Companies Covered in the Europe IoT in Automotive Market Research are Cisco, Ford, IBM, Microsoft, AT&T and other key market players.

The automotive industry is moving towards innovative connected self-driving vehicles with the help of Internet of Things (IoT) which is transforming the automotive industry. Europe is the second largest revenue generating geography for IoT in automotive market. Strong economic backbone and increased awareness of fuel efficiency and road safety are driving the adoption of IoT in the Europe automotive industry as it allows to monitor the drivers behavior and provides real-time updates. European countries like Sweden, France, Italy, Germany, and Luxembourg have high IoT penetration in general and it is expected to drive the adoption of the technology in their respective automotive industries as well.

The adoption of IoT in Europe is being fueled by the support from the government as well as due to the focus of major automotive companies in the region. EU has mandated the use of IoT enabled eCall which automatically contacts the nearest accident emergency center in case of a collision. Honda is deploying IoT solutions from Cisco Jasper and Bright Box across all European countries to deliver the My Honda Connected Car platform to provide a variety of connected services that increase driver safety and enable new experiences for drivers.

The Europe IoT in automotive market is classified into three primary segments:

– based on connectivity form: tethered, integrated, embedded

– based on communication type: vehicle to vehicle, in-vehicle, vehicle to infrastructure

and based on application: navigation, telematics, and infotainment

Key growth factors

Rise in demand for intelligent management of fleet is expected to drive the IoT in automotive market in Europe to help comply with environmental regulations and reduce CO2 emissions by managing employee driving style. Fleet managing companies such as Telefonica are offering IoT enabled fleet management services via subscription model without an upfront fee in Europe to popularize the segment.

The Autopilot project which is funded by the European Union (EU) and conducted by ERTICO is working on combining the concept of IoT with automotive. The project started in January 2017 and the work is foreseen until the end of 2019. This is expected to heavily drive the market forward.

Threats and key players

The IoT enabled connected car value chain is quite complex as different suppliers from different industries are involved in this business trend. Thus, cooperation between such suppliers is a pre-requisite for companies to achieve the full potential of this trend which might be a challenge in an already well developed automotive market in Europe.

Whats covered in the report?

1. Overview of the Europe IoT in automotive market.

2. Market drivers and challenges in the Europe IoT in automotive market.

3. Market trends in the Europe IoT in automotive market.

4. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the Europe IoT in automotive market segmentation by connectivity form (tethered, integrated, embedded) by revenue (USD Bn).

5. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the Europe IoT in automotive market segmentation by communication type (vehicle to vehicle, in-vehicle, vehicle to infrastructure) by revenue (USD Bn).

6. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the Europe IoT in automotive market segmentation by application (navigation, telematics, infotainment) – by revenue (USD Bn).

7. Historical, current and forecasted country-wise (Germany and U.K.) market size data (USD Bn) for the Europe IoT in automotive market and its segmentations by connectivity form (tethered, integrated, embedded), by communication type (vehicle to vehicle, in-vehicle, vehicle to infrastructure), and by application (navigation, telematics, infotainment).

8. Analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of major companies operating in the market.

