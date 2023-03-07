Asia-Pacific IoT in Automotive Market Size 2023 Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2030 | Cisco, Ford, IBM, Microsoft, AT&T

Quadintel recently published a new research report on the global Asia-Pacific IoT in Automotive Market. In addition to prospective prospects, this study offers a historical analysis of growth, cost structure, revenue, market trends, and capacity (2023-2030). The following section offers comprehensive coverage of the global shoe insoles market across a number of market categories, in-depth research at the country level, and an assessment of the market’s key drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities.

The Asia-Pacific IoT in automotive market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.37% leading to a revenue of USD 18.66 Bn by 2023.

Major players in the Asia-Pacific IoT in automotive market are Cisco, Ford, IBM, Microsoft, AT&T, etc.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing IoT in automotive market in the world. The major countries like China, India and Japan are adopting IoT at a fast pace, which is driving the adoption of IoT in Asia-Pacific automotive market as well. Increasing level of pollution in the Asian countries, especially in China, is a concern. So, the governments are shifting focus towards less CO2 emission and fuel efficient solutions where IoT enabled navigation and telematics play a great role by reducing carbon emission and providing real-time emission data.

Though Asia-Pacific is in its developmental stage in full adoption of IoT, the region is expected to register the highest CAGR among all the other regions. Countries like China and Japan have deep-rooted interest in technology. Thus, adoption of IoT in automotive can happen very quickly. Government initiatives for collecting traffic data for proper monitoring of vehicles is also an extremely positive initiative towards adoption of IoT technology in the Asia-Pacific countries.

Asia-Pacific IoT in automotive market is classified into three primary segments:

– based on connectivity form: tethered, integrated, embedded

– based on communication type: vehicle to vehicle, in-vehicle, vehicle to infrastructure

and based on application: navigation, telematics, and infotainment.

Key growth factors

A lot of focus on usage based insurance is being given in the Asia-Pacific region and there is a constant push towards penetration of automotive insurance. This is expected to drive the adoption of automotive IoT as it enables monitoring of driver behavior and car condition which are important data for automotive insurance companies.

Asia-Pacific is expected to become one of the most prominent markets by 2025 for IoT enabled cars owing to high growth in the automotive market and enhanced connectivity infrastructures across the region.

Threats and key players

Regulatory standard in Asia-Pacific has not evolved at the same pace as technology has evolved. Thus, rapid adoption of automotive IoT in this region is expected to be challenging in the upcoming years.

Key Market Features in Global Market:The report assessed key market features, including revenue, capacity, price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. The study also offers a thorough analysis of the most important market factors and their most recent developments, as well as pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

In this report, the following important queries are addressed:

What is the Global market’s sales value, production value, consumption value, import, and export (including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East, and Africa)?

Who are the major manufacturers in this sector on a global scale? How are their capacity, production, sales, pricing, cost, gross, and revenue operating?

What are the vendors’ market prospects and risks in the international industry?

Which product types, end users, or applications might be looking for additional growth prospects? What is each type’s and application’s market share?

What specific strategies and limitations are keeping the market in check?

What is the various marketing, sales, and distribution channels in the international market?

What are the upstream raw materials, as well as the manufacturing machinery?

What are the market opportunities, market risk, and market overview of this industry?

