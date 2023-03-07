IoT in Automotive Market Gross Margin, Status and Future Forecast 2030 | Cisco, Ford, IBM, Microsoft

Quadintel recently published a new research report on the global IoT in Automotive Market. In addition to prospective prospects, this study offers a historical analysis of growth, cost structure, revenue, market trends, and capacity (2023-2030). The following section offers comprehensive coverage of the global shoe insoles market across a number of market categories, in-depth research at the country level, and an assessment of the market’s key drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities.

Studies of the market dynamics, market segmentation, supply chain & industry demand, challenges, as well as threats, and the competitive landscape, are also important aspects of this report's research.

The product portfolio, future growth strategies, and cutting-edge developments are all included in the study. The research also includes regional, type, and application-specific breakdowns for the global market.

The Global IoT in Automotive market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.55% leading to a global revenue of USD 104.16 Bn by 2023.

Major IoT providers in automotive operating in the market are Cisco, Ford, IBM, Microsoft, AT&T, etc.

The Internet of Things (IoT) allows access of things from a remote place through computing devices and network communications, guarantees enhanced accuracy and efficiency to send and receive data without much human interaction, and helps accelerating the integration of the world into computer based systems. The adoption of IoT is reshaping the automotive sector in an extensive way. It is enabling the vehicles to connect with the outside world and enhancing driver as well as rider experience. Connected vehicles are very much in demand and they are now being equipped with a wide range of applications and value-added services like self-driving and real-time traffic alerts to improve the overall driving experience, thereby, making the automotive sector one of the most favorable sectors for the IoT to flourish.

Approximately 100 Mn new registrations of cars are going to take place by 2025 and integrated IoT telematics in cars is expected to be augmented by about 88% in new cars. Integrated IoT solutions are projected to proliferate widely due to the increasing usage of smartphones and the growing popularity of apps. The vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) communication form is being developed rapidly across the globe with the help of IoT. It allows vehicles on the road to communicate with each other by sharing data about speed, road conditions and other factors through ad-hoc networks created among vehicles. The in-vehicle communication segment has seen great acceptance among consumers. Developed countries like North America and Europe are focusing on reducing road risks and crashes through V2V and vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) using IoT.

The IoT in automotive market is classified into three primary segments:

– based connectivity form: tethered, integrated, embedded

– based on communication type: vehicle to vehicle, in-vehicle, vehicle to infrastructure

– based on application: navigation, telematics, and infotainment

Key growth factors

High demand for connected cars is being witnessed all over the globe. The global number of cars on the road is expected to double by 2040 and of this at least 80%-90% are expected to be cars connected through IoT. The sensors in the car will be able to constantly communicate with the manufacturer to send data on the status of components in real-time which the manufacturers can analyze to derive meaningful information.

Also, due to the increase in disposable income of people, infotainment services inside the car are also becoming very important to them. People expect their digital lifestyles to be extended into their cars with the help of IoT, etc. These are expected to accelerate the market.

What is covered in the report?

1. Overview of the global IoT in the automotive market.

2. Market drivers and challenges in the global IoT in the automotive market.

3. Market trends in the global IoT in the automotive market.

4. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the global IoT in the automotive market segmentation by connectivity form (tethered, integrated, embedded) by revenue (USD Bn).

5. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the global IoT in the automotive market segmentation by communication type (vehicle-to-vehicle, in-vehicle, vehicle-to-infrastructure) by revenue (USD Bn).

6. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the global IoT in the automotive market segmentation by application (navigation, telematics, infotainment) – by revenue (USD Bn).

7. Historical, current and forecasted regional (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) market size data (USD Bn) for the global IoT in the automotive market and its segmentations by connectivity form (tethered, integrated, embedded), by communication type (vehicle to vehicle, in-vehicle, vehicle to infrastructure), and by application (navigation, telematics, infotainment).

8. Analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of major companies operating in the market.

Report Include:

Market Behavior/ Level of Risk and Opportunity

End Industry Behavior/ Opportunity Assessment

Expected Industry Recovery Timeline

Key Market Features in Global Market:The report assessed key market features, including revenue, capacity, price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. The study also offers a thorough analysis of the most important market factors and their most recent developments, as well as pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

In this report, the following important queries are addressed:

What is the Global market’s sales value, production value, consumption value, import, and export (including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East, and Africa)?

Who are the major manufacturers in this sector on a global scale? How are their capacity, production, sales, pricing, cost, gross, and revenue operating?

What are the vendors’ market prospects and risks in the international industry?

Which product types, end users, or applications might be looking for additional growth prospects? What is each type’s and application’s market share?

What specific strategies and limitations are keeping the market in check?

What is the various marketing, sales, and distribution channels in the international market?

What are the upstream raw materials, as well as the manufacturing machinery?

What are the market opportunities, market risk, and market overview of this industry?

