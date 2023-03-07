U.K. Robo-advisory Market Globally Expected To Drive Growth Through 2023 to 2030

Quadintel recently published a new research report on the global U.K. Robo-advisory Market. In addition to prospective prospects, this study offers a historical analysis of growth, cost structure, revenue, market trends, and capacity (2023-2030). The following section offers comprehensive coverage of the global shoe insoles market across a number of market categories, in-depth research at the country level, and an assessment of the market’s key drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities.

The key players in this market are Nutmeg, Scalable Capital, Wealthify, Whitebox, and The Vanguard Group.

The robo-advisors are expected to cater to the demand for the robo-advisory services needed by and beyond 2020. The U.K. robo-advisory market is expected to prosper in the recent years due to the increasing inclination of consumers towards better automated financial advices. The U.K. robo-advisory market is anticipated to show a double-digit growth rate during the forecasted period. Various wealth management firms and banks in the U.K. are planning to invest more on installation of various robo-advisory services by the end of 2020.

By type, the market is segmented into pure robo-advisors and hybrid robo-advisors. The increasing trend of investors with large assets who are willing to pay less fees but hope to get better results is creating huge opportunities for the robo-advisory market.

On the basis of the types of client assets, the U.K. robo-advisory market is classified into the mass affluent, high-net-worth individuals, pension funds, insurance companies and sovereign wealth funds. The mass affluent is the highest revenue generating and rapidly growing segment that is expected to take over some market share of the HNWI segment.

Key growth factors

o The increasing maturity of digital advice technology with low financial assistance fee is driving the market for the U.K. robo-advisors.

o Rapid change in the financial service sector with evolving requirements of clients is also a significant factor contributing to the growth of the U.K. robo-advisory market.

Threats and key players

o Lack of personalized support or direct contact with the client is predicted to restrain the demand for robo-advisors to some extent.

Key Market Features in Global Market:The report assessed key market features, including revenue, capacity, price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. The study also offers a thorough analysis of the most important market factors and their most recent developments, as well as pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

In this report, the following important queries are addressed:

What is the Global market’s sales value, production value, consumption value, import, and export (including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East, and Africa)?

Who are the major manufacturers in this sector on a global scale? How are their capacity, production, sales, pricing, cost, gross, and revenue operating?

What are the vendors’ market prospects and risks in the international industry?

Which product types, end users, or applications might be looking for additional growth prospects? What is each type’s and application’s market share?

What specific strategies and limitations are keeping the market in check?

What is the various marketing, sales, and distribution channels in the international market?

What are the upstream raw materials, as well as the manufacturing machinery?

What are the market opportunities, market risk, and market overview of this industry?

