Latin America Robo-advisory Market To Witness The Highest Growth Globally In Coming Years 2023 to 2030

The Latin American robo-advisory market is anticipated to grow at an overall compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 53.68 % and will be worth of USD 4.48 Bn by 2023.

The key players in this market are Betterment LLC, Wealthfront, Personal Capital, FutureAdvisor and Charles Schwab Corporation.

By countries, the Latin American robo-advisory market includes Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and the rest of LATAM. Brazil is one the largest economies in this region. The country, being the most important and vital market for Latin American fintech industry, has thrived back with the support of local pension funds and asset managing firms after capital fight and hyperinflation. Hence, Brazil provides a massive opportunity for the wealth management firms to advance their business of automated financial advice.

By type, Latin America robo-advisory market comprises hybrid and pure robo-advisors. Hybrid robo-advisors dominate the market. The Latin American market though faced a downturn recently, is expected to bounce back in the coming years.

By types of client assets, the Latin American robo-advisory market includes the mass affluent, high-net-worth individuals, pension funds, insurance companies and sovereign wealth funds. The mass affluent segment has been the highest revenue generating as well as the fastest growing segment during the forecast period.

Key growth factors

o Robo-advisors in this emerging market offer a full gamut of investment products for emerging well-off investors who can access actively managed funds. The advantage of an integrated market with uniform language base help with the below-average rates of private wealth accumulation.

o The automated investment advisory services are the key to delivering private banking services to the mass wealthy individuals at an affordable cost for both the bank and the clients.

Threats and key players

o The hybrid robo-advisory services increase the efficiency of advisors about the number of clients served per professional. This increasing trend of hybrid solutions in this region will also have a negative impact on the client charges in the market.

