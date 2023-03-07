Robo-advisory Market Share 2023 Size, Growth Opportunity Assessment, Driving Factors and Demand Forecast by 2030

Quadintel recently published a new research report on the global Robo-advisory Market. In addition to prospective prospects, this study offers a historical analysis of growth, cost structure, revenue, market trends, and capacity (2023-2030). The following section offers comprehensive coverage of the global shoe insoles market across a number of market categories, in-depth research at the country level, and an assessment of the market’s key drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities.

The global Robo-advisory Market is expected to grow at an overall annual compound growth rate (CAGR) of 53.54% from 2018 to 2023 leading to a global revenue of USD 73.70 Bn by 2023.

Some of the major players in the robo-advisory market are Betterment LLC, Wealthfront, Nutmeg, Personal Capital, The Vanguard Group, FutureAdvisor, etc.

Robo-advisors are independent financial planning services driven by algorithms and supported by a digital platform with no human intervention. They collect information from their customers at first through an online survey to understand their financial situations and ultimate goals. With this information they make portfolios of investments by calculating their risk and returns along with profits for long-term.

Depending on various types of robo-advisory services available in the market, the global robo-advisory market has been classified into pure robo-advisors and hybrid robo-advisors. Among the different types, demand for hybrid robo-advisors is anticipated to be the most promising in the coming years. This is due to the increased affordability and accessibility with low financial assistance fee and rising objectivity, consistency and transparency.

In addition, demand for robo-advisory services from various client asset segments including pension funds, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, high-net-worth individuals and the mass affluent is also provided in this report. Demand for automated financial services from mass affluent individuals held the largest market share in 2017 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period.

Key growth factors

The robo-advisory market is predicted to witness a high growth rate owing to the surge in affordability and accessibility with low financial assistance fee and rising internet penetration along with advanced technology. Increasing competition with new entrants and diversified services is one of the primary factors that is expected to augment the demand of robo-advisors at an extensive rate in the coming years.

