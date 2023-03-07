Cybersecurity in Financial Services Market Analysis and Industry Research Report To 2030

Quadintel recently published a new research report on the global Cybersecurity in Financial Services Market. In addition to prospective prospects, this study offers a historical analysis of growth, cost structure, revenue, market trends, and capacity (2023-2030). The following section offers comprehensive coverage of the global shoe insoles market across a number of market categories, in-depth research at the country level, and an assessment of the market’s key drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities.

Studies of the market dynamics, market segmentation, supply chain & industry demand, challenges, as well as threats, and the competitive landscape, are also important aspects of this report’s research. Regional segmentation and geographic dominance make up the bulk of the research work.

The product portfolio, future growth strategies, and cutting-edge developments are all included in the study. Market report information is presented in this report for the given past time frame. The study also includes information on manufacturing that can help consumers understand the competitive environment, such as gross margin, shipping, and trade distribution. The research also includes regional, type, and application-specific breakdowns for the global market.

Request To Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/cybersecurity-in-financial-services-market/QI042

The global Cybersecurity in Financial Services market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.81%, leading to a global revenue of USD 42.66 Bn by 2023.

The major cybersecurity providers operating in the financial services market are Experian Information Solutions Inc., IBM Corporation, Accenture PLC., Airbus SE, AlienVault, Inc., etc.

Cybersecurity involves a set of techniques that are designed to protect the integrity of networks, programs, and data, from unauthorized access, cyberattacks, and damages. Of late, cyberattacks in the financial services sector have increased manifold. Cyberattacks against financial services firms increased by over 70% in 2017, which reflects that the financial services sector is currently vulnerable to such attacks. In the future, adoption of effective cyber security techniques will become a necessity to reduce the risk of cyberattacks and illegal use of systems, networks and technologies.

Cyberattacks and data breaches in financial services firms are more common than in any other industry. In 2017, a data breach at Equifax created a turmoil in the global markets, since more than 143 Mn consumers were affected by that. Also, incidents like the WannaCry and Petya ransomware in 2017, which badly affected Russian and Ukrainian banks, further exposed the world to direct financial threats posed by cyberattacks. These incidents highlight the urgent need for stringent cybersecurity in financial firms.

Based on end user industries, the market is segmented into banking, insurance, stock brokerages, credit unions, investment funds, card and mobile payments, and governments. Among these segments, the card and mobile payments segment is expected to register a high growth rate through the forecast period of 2018-2023. Given that card and mobile payments are being adopted swiftly as a mode of cashless transactions, the risk of cyberattacks increases due to the critical nature of the financial data transmitted in each payment.

By solutions and services, the global cybersecurity in financial services market is categorised into mobile enterprise management, endpoint security, identity and access management (IAM), mobile security, security information and event management (SIEM), content security, data loss prevention (DLP), datacenter security, and firewall. The mobile enterprise management solution segment is expected to have the highest growth rate owing to its wide adoption in contactless payment systems within various industries.

By regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa. Asia-Pacific is projected to grow with the highest CAGR through the forecast period of 2018-2023.

Download Free Sample Report –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/cybersecurity-in-financial-services-market/QI042

Key growth factors

Incidents of data breaches are on the rise, thereby having an impact on the digitization of financial services like cashless payments via cards and mobiles. Hackers are finding this sector extremely vulnerable to prey upon. Thus, the threat of cyberattacks on the financial services sector is increasing and consultants are increasingly looking into ways to reduce such cyber risks. This is a major driver for the adoption of cybersecurity in the financial services sector.

In 2016, financial services customers suffered over 60% more cyberattacks than customers in any other sector. This increase in the number and scope of attacks on the financial sector is necessitating governmental actions and policies to curb it. Federal laws like National Cybersecurity Protection Advancement Act, Cybersecurity Information Sharing Act (CISA), etc. are helping accelerate the adoption of cybersecurity in the financial sector.

Threats and key players

Although cybersecurity in financial services market is expected to have positive growth globally, lack of adequate funds may act as a hindrance to the growth of the market. Buyers are allocating exorbitant budgets to tackle cyberattack but the nature of the crimes is evolving every passing day. Spending on new types of cybersecurity tools and services for companies is a major problem for the financial sector and may hinder the growth of the market.

Whats covered in the report?

1. Overview of the global cybersecurity in financial services market

2. Market drivers and challenges in the global cybersecurity in financial services market

3. Market trends in the global cybersecurity in financial services market

4. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the end user segment (banking, insurance, stock brokerages, credit unions, investment funds, card and mobile payments and governments) by revenue (USD Bn)

5. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the solutions segment {mobile enterprise management, endpoint security, identity and access management (IAM), mobile security, security information and event management (SIEM), content security, data loss prevention (DLP), datacenter security and firewall} by revenue (USD Bn)

6. Historical, current and forecasted regional (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, The Middle East and Africa) market size data for the global cybersecurity in financial services market by revenue (USD Bn)

7. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for region-wise global cybersecurity in financial services market segments by revenue (USD Bn)

8. Analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of major companies operating in the market

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/cybersecurity-in-financial-services-market/QI042

Report Include:

Market Behavior/ Level of Risk and Opportunity

End Industry Behavior/ Opportunity Assessment

Expected Industry Recovery Timeline

Key Market Features in Global Market:The report assessed key market features, including revenue, capacity, price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. The study also offers a thorough analysis of the most important market factors and their most recent developments, as well as pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

In this report, the following important queries are addressed:

What is the Global market’s sales value, production value, consumption value, import, and export (including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East, and Africa)?

Who are the major manufacturers in this sector on a global scale? How are their capacity, production, sales, pricing, cost, gross, and revenue operating?

What are the vendors’ market prospects and risks in the international industry?

Which product types, end users, or applications might be looking for additional growth prospects? What is each type’s and application’s market share?

What specific strategies and limitations are keeping the market in check?

What is the various marketing, sales, and distribution channels in the international market?

What are the upstream raw materials, as well as the manufacturing machinery?

What are the market opportunities, market risk, and market overview of this industry?

Request Full Report –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/cybersecurity-in-financial-services-market/QI042

About Quadintel:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Quadintel believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Quadintel is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Quadintel:

Email:sales@quadintel.com

Address: Office – 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611, UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.quadintel.com/