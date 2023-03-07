Blockchain in Supply Chain Market Detailed Analysis Of Current Scenario With Growth Forecasts To 2030

Quadintel recently published a new research report on the global Blockchain in Supply Chain Market. In addition to prospective prospects, this study offers a historical analysis of growth, cost structure, revenue, market trends, and capacity (2023-2030). The following section offers comprehensive coverage of the global shoe insoles market across a number of market categories, in-depth research at the country level, and an assessment of the market’s key drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities.

The global Blockchain in supply chain market is expected to have a significant compounded annual growth rate of 87.0%, and reach a market size of USD 3,314.6 Mn by 2023. North America is expected to dominate the Blockchain in Supply Chain Market during the forecast period.

The Blockchain market ecosystem comprises vendors, such as Abra, Alphapointe, Bitfury Group Limited, Bloq, BTL Group Ltd, Coinbase, Digital Asset Holding LLC, Ethereum Foundation, Guardtime, International Machine Business Corporation, IBM, Blockcypher, Inc., Microsoft, Primechain Technologies Pvt. Ltd, Skuchain, Romit and Provenance Ltd, among others.

A Blockchain is a distributed digital ledger. It records transactions in a series of blocks. It exists in multiple copies, spread over multiple computers, which are called anodes. The ledger is secure because every new block of transactions is linked again to previous blocks in such a way that tampering with it is practically impossible. As it is decentralized, it does not depend on any single entity (Eg:Bank) for safekeeping. The nodes connected to the Blockchain network get updated versions of the ledger as new transactions are carried out.

Based on type of industry, the market is segmented into private, public and consortiums; based on the application of the industry, the market is categorized into contract management, payment system, procurement, provenance, ownership transfer, asset tracking and inventory control. Moreover based on the protocols of the industry it is divided into bitcoin, ethereum, ripple consensus network, hyperledger, R3s corda, symbiont, distributed ledgers and others.

The segmentation is also based on the types of industries involved and the market is categorized into banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), telecom and IT, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, retail, e-commerce and others. Each and every segment is examined carefully by factoring in sales, revenue and market size, in order to understand the potential for growth and scope.

Key growth factors

Blockchain transactions have become more flexible and many manual tasks are carried out automatically using smart contracts. Some of the major factors which are driving the market growth are raising cryptocurrency market capital, initial coin offering (ICO) and faster transactions.

The technology ensures enhanced transparency for consumers in the supply chain. It allows the consumers to trace and give an assurance of origin in the trade.

Threats and key players

Although the Blockchain in Supply Chain Market is expected to have a positive growth globally, still, there are still a few threats to the market. The market constraints involves threat to personal information and high diagnostic cost as a barrier. Blockchain technology has often been compromised, resulting in the theft of millions of dollars worth of cryptocurrencies. The potential risk of hardware or software failure can be another risk in the supply chain. Lack of awareness about the Blockchain and higher cost of investments can restrain market growth during the forecast period.

What’s covered in the report?

1. Overview of the global Blockchain in Supply Chain Market

2. Market drivers and challenges in the global Blockchain in Supply Chain Market

3. Market trends in the global Blockchain in Supply Chain Market

4. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the global Blockchain in Supply Chain Market

5. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the types of global Blockchain in Supply Chain Market (private, public and consortium)

6. Historical, current and forecasted market size data by application of industry in global Blockchain in Supply Chain Market (contract management, payment system, procurement, provenance, ownership transfer, asset tracking and inventory control)

7. Historical, current and forecasted market size data by protocol of industry in global Blockchain in Supply Chain Market (bitcoin, ethereum, ripple consensus network, hyperledger, R3s corda, symbiont, distributed ledgers, and others)

8. Historical, current and forecasted market size data by industries involved in the global Blockchain in Supply Chain Market (Banking, Financial services and Insurance (BFSI),Telecom and IT, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, retail, e-commerce, and others)

9. Historical, current and forecasted regional (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa) market size data for global Blockchain in Supply Chain Market

10. Analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of major companies operating in the market

11. Key recent developments in the Blockchain in Supply Chain Market

Report Include:

Market Behavior/ Level of Risk and Opportunity

End Industry Behavior/ Opportunity Assessment

Expected Industry Recovery Timeline

Key Market Features in Global Market:The report assessed key market features, including revenue, capacity, price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. The study also offers a thorough analysis of the most important market factors and their most recent developments, as well as pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

In this report, the following important queries are addressed:

What is the Global market’s sales value, production value, consumption value, import, and export (including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East, and Africa)?

Who are the major manufacturers in this sector on a global scale? How are their capacity, production, sales, pricing, cost, gross, and revenue operating?

What are the vendors’ market prospects and risks in the international industry?

Which product types, end users, or applications might be looking for additional growth prospects? What is each type’s and application’s market share?

What specific strategies and limitations are keeping the market in check?

What is the various marketing, sales, and distribution channels in the international market?

What are the upstream raw materials, as well as the manufacturing machinery?

What are the market opportunities, market risk, and market overview of this industry?

