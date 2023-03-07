Automotive Adhesives Market Overview 2023 To 2030, Future Trends and Forecast

Quadintel recently published a new research report on the global Automotive Adhesives Market. In addition to prospective prospects, this study offers a historical analysis of growth, cost structure, revenue, market trends, and capacity (2023-2030). The following section offers comprehensive coverage of the global shoe insoles market across a number of market categories, in-depth research at the country level, and an assessment of the market’s key drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities.

The global Automotive Adhesive Market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.4%, leading to global revenue of USD 5.45Bn by 2023.

The key players operating in this market are Sika AG (Switzerland), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), Bayer (Germany), Henkel (Germany), BASF (Germany), 3M Company (U.S.), Ashland Specialty Chemical Company (U.S.), H.B. Fuller Company(U.S.), Hindustan Adhesives Limited (India), ExxonMobil Chemical Company (U.S) , Dynea International Oy (Finland) , Forbo Adhesives Switzerland (Switzerland), Hexion Specialty Chemicals (U.S) and Covalence Adhesives (U.S.), etc.

Adhesives and sealants are the most versatile bonding agents used to make cars lighter and tougher. Adhesives are made from precise blends of resins and agents, additives used to enhance certain characteristics, depending on the end use. In automotive market, adhesives are used to manufacture engines, body components, gear boxes, safety systems, seat systems and sub-assemblies. It also helps to cut down on noise, vibration and other harshness characteristics.

The automotive adhesive market is segmented based on type of resin (polyurethane, epoxy, acrylic, silicone, silyl modified polymer, polyamide and others), technology (hot melt, water based, solvent based, pressure sensitive), vehicle (passenger vehicle, light commercial vehicle, heavy commercial vehicle) and applications (white body, power train, paint shop). Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region for the automotive adhesives industry due to growing demand in South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Vietnam, China, Australia and India.

Key growth factors

The growth of the automotive adhesives market is driven by strong vehicle sales, technological advancements in manufacturing of automobiles, adoption of smart cars, rise in demand for sports utility vehicle and crossover utility vehicles. More stringent regulations concerning carbon dioxide emissions drives demand for light weighting of vehicles, Improvement in fuel efficiency of automobiles and providing enhanced performance are key driving factors behind the advancement of adhesives in the automotive industry. Water based adhesives are gaining a distinction in the adhesives market for being environment friendly. Also, silicone based adhesives are being developed because of their diverse characteristics in applications.

