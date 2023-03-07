YouBiz and Xero join forces to support local SMEs to go digital

Reducing operational costs remains top business priority among SMEs in the region

Both YouBiz and Xero enable better spend management and smarter, cost-effective accounting for SMEs

We are excited to work with Xero to offer SMEs more resources for automation of financial processes, an area of business that many companies are laser-focused on this year. With growing inflation and rising prices, finance automation platforms with enhanced accounting capabilities will allow SMEs to cut down on operational costs significantly and redirect valuable funds and resources towards their global expansion plans," saidYouBiz's report also revealed that 85% of SME executives do not have full, real-time visibility on company spend. Unlocking automated finance workflows through YouBiz and Xero gives business owners a better overview of their spending and effectively digitalises the management of company finances.Reducing costs was also a top business priority for businesses surveyed in Xero's, which listed the implementation of business tools and technology as another key priority for companies in the year ahead.The partnership comes at an opportune time then, as SMEs revamp the way they operate, adopting more digital tools to monitor corporate spend and automate key accounting processes including invoicing, GST returns and bank reconciliations. Xero is also the first accounting partner to be listed on YouBiz Perks , YouBiz's resource and rewards platform that offers business owners access to exclusive deals on popular digital marketing and operational tools, as well as other business services.Through this integration, YouBiz users canWith Xero on board, YouBiz users will have better control and greater visibility over their business spending. And as we continue to be a valuable and reliable partner to SMEs, YouBiz will strive to forge more partnerships with digital brands and businesses that SMEs work with, to bring more returns and cost savings beneficial to companies, and aid them in their digitalisation efforts," added Caecilia.For more information on the partnership, please visit www.you.co/biz/xero-integration/

About YouBiz

Launched in 2022, YouBiz is the leading multi-currency corporate card and spend management platform for SMEs. Built by YouTrip, a first-mover in the Southeast Asian fintech and digital payments space, YouBiz provides SMEs and startups with an easy-to-use, convenient and affordable spend management platform to power their cross-border payment needs and global expansion plans.



Today, YouBiz is one of the fastest growing spend management fintechs and a reliable partner for SMEs as they accelerate their business growth with the best in market exchange rates, at zero FX fees.



For more information, please visit www.you.co/biz

