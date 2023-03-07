The Multitalented Contemporary Pianist Joja Wendt Captivates Guests At Steinway Gallery’s Private Showcase

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 7 March 2023 - Acclaimed jazz pianist extraordinaire, Joja Wendt, one of the most illustrious Steinway artists whom the brand collaborates with regularly, performed to a captivated audience with his repertoires of familiar and popular tunes, at a private showcase event presented by Steinway Gallery Singapore and Lufthansa last Friday afternoon.





Renowned for his exceptional musical talent and captivating performances, Joja Wendt's extensive background and ability to blend classical, jazz, and pop music have made his performances legendary. Drawing his musical vision from an extensive pool of pop, jazz, and classical musicians, he has performed for audiences across the globe and collaborated with some of the biggest names in music in the industry, including celebrated musicians such as Chuck Berry and Joe Cocker.



Joja Wendt Steinway pianos are perfectly suited to Joja Wendt's wide musical range, particularly his breathtaking and energetic style on the keyboard, in terms of versatility, capabilities, and acoustics, at the same time affirming the 59-year-old German pianist's vision that well-presented and authentic music can delight audiences regardless of whether the music is popular or classical in nature.



Long considered the gold standard in the music industry, Steinway & Sons pianos are the instruments of choice for many of the world's greatest musicians and artists, with 9 out of 10 professionals choosing a Steinway as their preferred piano to perform with.



Trained in the Netherlands and New York, Joja emerged from the renowned Hamburg scene and has played alongside all-time music legends over the course of his career, such as rock 'n roll icon Chuck Berry and the immortal Joe Cocker. His performances are known to be presented with a large slice of humour, and lots of charm and charisma, and his regular concerts are now the stuff of legend throughout Europe.



Joja is not only a virtuoso musician but likes to also come across as a friend to his audience. His aim is for people to overcome inhibitions for people to fully enjoy a piano performance. Propagating that it is fun to play the piano, Joja's unique brand of music is for everyone, all genders and age groups.



"My roots of music are in the clubs," explains Joja, "And that helps me today to make the gap between the stage and the audience disappear." In fact, Joja is known for his interaction and banters with his audience during his performances. Joja's shows are characterised by entertainment, but the Louis Armstrong Award recipient is more than just an entertainer. Considered one of Germany's most successful pianists, no one reaches a huge audience with the piano as Joja does.



The Steinway Crown Jewel on which Joja Wendt performed on during the event "Very happy to be in Singapore again for this special event at Steinway Gallery, it's certainly a joy to be playing on the special Crown Jewel piano, The Crown Jewel White Ebony, stunning, it's such a different experience to be playing in an intimate setting surrounded by this amazing audience." added Joja, referring to The Steinway Crown Jewel White Ebony, part of the esteemed Steinway Crown Jewel Collection and a masterpiece of exceptional craftsmanship.



"Steinway is thrilled to present Joja Wendt, one of the most illustrious Steinway artists whom we collaborate regularly with. Joja's extensive musical range and iconic, captivating repertoires reflect Steinway pianos' versatility and excellent quality," says Ms Celine Goh, General Manager of Steinway Gallery Singapore. "We are really pleased that Joja has given our clients and fans the opportunity to enjoy his performance at the exclusive event."



To find out more about Steinway & Sons and their collections of exceptional pianos, please visit www.steinway-gallery.com.sg/ or call 6838 0525.



Steinway Gallery Singapore is located at #04-15A, ION Orchard, 2 Orchard Turn, Singapore 238801.



