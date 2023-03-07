Alexa
Foreign ministry welcomes US-Lithuania joint statement supporting Taiwan

Statement pushes for more Lithuania-Taiwan cooperation, backs Taiwan's global participation

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/03/07 15:51
Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken. (Wikimedia Commons photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on Tuesday (March 7) welcomed the U.S.-Lithuania joint statement reaffirming support for Taiwan and urging more cooperation between Taiwan and Lithuania.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis met at the State Department on Monday (March 6). In the statement, they supported joint projects in semiconductors, lasers, and other areas between Taiwan and Lithuania, according to a State Department press release.

Blinken and Landsbergis reaffirmed their support for Taiwan’s international participation and people-to-people ties. They also expressed concern about China’s economic coercion of “partner economies and provocative actions that undermine the status quo in the Taiwan Strait.”

MOFA said it has always maintained “an open and pragmatic attitude” and worked with like-minded global partners, seeking opportunities to strengthen cooperation."

The ministry said Taiwan and Lithuania are partners who share the values of democracy and freedom and are located on the front lines of democracy in Asia and Europe, respectively. “Taiwan always welcomes the international community to continue paying attention to the situation in the Taiwan Strait and take measures that will help maintain regional peace and stability,” MOFA said.

“Taiwan is also willing to cooperate with like-minded countries to jointly maintain the rules-based international order,” it added.

Ties between Taiwan and Lithuania have been growing since the Taiwanese Representative Office in Lithuania opened in Vilnius in November 2021.
