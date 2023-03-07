Alexa
Taiwan reports 10,816 local cases

Number of local cases increased by 9% from same day last week

By Sophia Yang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/03/07 14:42
(Taiwan News photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Tuesday (March 7) announced 10,816 local COVID cases, a 9% increase from the same day last week.

The center on Monday reported the lowest cases recorded since the onset of the third wave pandemic.

Deputy head of the CECC's medical response division Philip Lo (羅一鈞) explained that Monday usually records the lowest cases on weekdays but expected a downward trend in the number of COVID-19 infections. "The number of daily local cases below 10,000 could be seen more often on weekdays in coming weeks," he added.
