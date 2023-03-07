Costco Taiwan has no plans to hike membership fee 'at this point'

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Amid concerns that Costco is long overdue for an increase in its membership fee, Costco Taiwan says that it does not have any plans to raise its local membership price "at this point."

Over the past 16 years, the Issaquah, Washington, mega-retailer has typically raised its membership fee every 5.5 years and the last time it increased the price was in June 2017. During a call with analysts to discuss quarterly earnings, Costco Chief Financial Officer Richard Galanti acknowledged that January 2023 marked five years and seven months since the last hike and that an increase is due "about now," but said that it is not imminent.

When asked by Taiwan News if Costco USA increases its membership fee later this year, whether Costco Taiwan would follow suit, a representative stated that, "As of this point, Costco Taiwan does not have any plan to increase the membership fees." The spokesperson added that it would notify members if there are any changes in services.

Asked whether there is a timeline for when a price change may occur, the representative said, "At this point, we don't have any information about this matter." She then reiterated that the company will, "update everyone shall there be any changes to our fees or services."

The American warehouse club's annual fee in the U.S. for its Gold Star Membership is US$60 (NT$1,834), while Executive membership is US$120. However, in Taiwan, the individual fee is slightly less at NT$1,350 (US$44), while a business card costs NT$1,150.

The last time Costco Taiwan raised its annual fee was in September 2016, when it increased the price for the individual membership card from NT$1,200 to NT$1,350, a 12.5% hike, while its commercial card rose from NT$1,00 to NT$1,150, a spike of 15%. At that time, Costco branches in Japan and South Korea also boosted their membership fees.