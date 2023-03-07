Taiwan donations for Turkey earthquake victims reach NT$1.17 billion

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Donations for the victims of the earthquake in Turkey and Syria deposited in a special Ministry of Health and Welfare (MOHW) account reached NT$1.17 billion (US$38.43 million), reports said Tuesday (March 7).

The day after a magnitude 7.8 tremor hit the border region between Turkey and Syria on Feb. 6, the MOHW opened the account for financial donations, while groups such as the Buddhist Compassion Relief Tzu Chi Foundation welcomed relief goods including clothes and blankets.

Taiwan also sent 130 rescue workers with five dogs, while political leaders including President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) donated one month’s salary to the relief effort.

As planned, the MOHW closed the account Monday (March 6) at midnight, with CNA reporting that the monthlong campaign had brought in 205,884 donations totaling NT$1,175,200,000 by 5 p.m. Monday. The total sum, including donations made during the final seven hours of the last day, will be announced at a later date, the MOHW said.