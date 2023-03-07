Philips’ Gaming Brand, Evnia, Launches New Immersive Monitor.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 7 March 2023 - Diversifying the gaming world with its presence and technical features, Philips' newest brand, Evnia, today released its latest monitor. This monitor, named Philips Evnia 34M2C8600, focuses on giving its customers an immersive gameplay experience, thanks to its QD OLED curved display, true black, self-illuminating pixels, and rapid 175 Hz refresh rates with DisplayHDR ™ True Black 400 for ultra-smooth, brilliant images with incredible shadow details.

Introducing Philips Evnia

Philips Evnia was launched in October 2022 with the intention of reinventing the rules in the gaming industry. The brand's motto, Reinvent the Rules, is a representative message about spreading inclusiveness in the gaming industry, and Philips Evnia bases its manifesto on creating an environment for everyone through its products. With their newest monitor, Philips Evnia 34M2C8600, they aim to do just that.



"Evnia's new gaming monitor is designed for everyone. One of the features that makes this monitor stand out is the Ambiglow feature; it showcases what Evnia is all about: innovation, friendliness, openness, and a touch of playfulness," Xeni Bairaktari, Global Marketing Lead of Philips Monitors and IT Accessories, said. "The Ambiglow feature allows each gamer to set the mood, or the ambiance, of the room. This allows each gamer to feel comfortable and personalize their gaming experience."



Along with Ambiglow, the Philips Evnia 34M2C8600 features Display HDR True Black 400 for shadowing, UltraWide QHD 3440 X 1440 pixels for crystal clear imagery, and 175 Hz refresh rates and 0.1 ms response time for smooth gameplay. In addition, the new curved monitor is equipped with a USB-C port, 90 W power delivery, MultiView PIP/PBP mode, USB KVM switch, and a 150mm height adjustment stand for an experience spoiled for choice.



QD-OLED, the most notable feature of 34M2C8600, features top-notch coloring and vibrant visuals through a merge of two technologies: OLED panel and quantum dot (QD) technology. By combining these two technologies into one feature, the new Philips Evnia 34M2C8600 monitor presents visuals that appear vivid and life-like, with accurate color and contrast reproduction for unlimited gaming experiences.



Philips Evnia 34M2C8600 Availability

The Philips Evnia 34M2C8600 will be available starting March and product availability may vary by country.



For additional information on Philips Evnia models:

https://www.evnia.philips



About Evnia

Philips' new gaming brand, Evnia, plans to "Reinvent the rules". Designed for the modern gamer, Philips Evnia monitors slash stereotypes by providing more than just technical advantages, but also a sleek design that molds into any modern home environment.



At Philips Evnia, the goal is to make a monitor designed for everyone and anyone that aspires to be a gamer. With immersive features including the exclusive Ambiglow, gamers can personalize their surroundings and feel at ease when it's time to game.



As new Philips Evnia models begin to launch throughout 2023, the only thing left for us to say is "Game on".



