"Hong Kong International a cappella Festival" returns. A feast for the ears from renowned local and overseas groups

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 7 March 2023 - The Hong Kong Federation of Youth Groups' annual signature a cappella event "Hong Kong International a cappella Festival" makes a much anticipated return this year. Renowned local and overseas vocal groups will gather in the city to showcase the best of Eastern and Western culture through this amazing musical genre. Event highlights include the "International a cappella Extravaganza", the "a cappella Gala" and the "a cappella Community Day". The public is welcome to join in this exhilarating experience of funky beats and heavenly harmonies.





The Festival lineup includes:



Acapellago (PH) Making a very welcome return since their last visit in 2017, this popular group has participated in competitions in Europe, Asia and Mainland China since they were last here.



Freedom's Boombox (US) a male trio who were originally part of the iconic group "The Exchange", who have joined in previous Festivals and events. They are tour veterans and have visited more than 50 countries to share their music with youth and under-served artists.



Narin (KR) One of Korea's most popular a cappella, one of their YouTube videos received more than 12 million. They are winners of multiple international a cappella contests.



Pipeline Vocal Project (US) The Alaskan girl trio's outstanding harmony saw them take centre stage at the world's stage at Expo 2020 Dubai.



Kaichiro Kitaura (JP) Master of the Jazz Vocal Percussion, he is also well known for his vocal drumming and sound effects of many instruments.



Boonfaysau (HK) The pride of Hong Kong, they have won multiple titles at international contests around Asia, as well as in Macau and Hong Kong and were the recipient of the VoiceJam Award by the Walton Arts Center of Arkansas.



VSing (HK) A major player in Hong Kong's a cappella scene, their 2022 song "Hear Me Out" has been nominated for "Best Original Song by a Non-Scholastic Group" in the prestigious "2023 Contemporary a Cappella Recording Awards"



Sponsored by The Hong Kong Arts Development Council, the "Hong Kong a cappella Competition" will bring together more than 30 groups from secondary schools and open categories to vie for highly coveted top honours. The above-mentioned competition and the "International a cappella Festival" will be held on 23 March and 25 March respectively at the Queen Elizabeth Stadium. Tickets are on sale for the public from now on via the URBTIX website urbtix.hk, or visit the box office.



The public will be able to meet the a cappella groups in person during the "a cappella Community Day", to be held at the Open Piazza, L4, of Metroplaza in Kwai Fong, the Atrium at Lee Tung Street in Wan Chai as well as in school. An "a cappella Gala" event will also be held at Piazza Area C, Hong Kong Cultural Centre. Admission is free.



The Cultural Services Unit of the Hong Kong Federation of Youth Groups is committed to promoting the development of local a cappella talent and creating more opportunities and space for young people to participate in culture and the arts. They have had more than 500 a cappella training sessions and activities, with more than 300 secondary schools and more than 370,000 participants having taken part.



In 2016, The Hong Kong Federation of Youth Groups won the "Art Education Award (Non-School Category)" issued by The Hong Kong Arts Development Council. The Federation is proud that such as the "Hong Kong International a cappella Festival", "a cappella Education Programme" and "Hong Kong Melody Makers" have made key contributions to the development of local culture through promoting the appreciation and learning of a cappella music among youth, and also nurturing many a cappella groups. For more details about the Festival, please visit csu.hkfyg.org.hk.



Hashtag: #HKFYG



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.