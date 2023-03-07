Surgical Drill Market 2023 | Present Scenario and Growth Prospects 2031 | Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Sofemed, Stryker Corporation

The “Surgical Drill Market” 2023-2031 Research Report affords qualitative and quantitative insights into the principal drivers, constraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing world markets growth. The find out about offers complete statistical market records on the leading players, as nicely as income predictions. This market lookup additionally presents statistics on the income boom of numerous regional and country-level markets, as properly as the opposition panorama and unique organization analyses for the projected period. The Surgical Drill Market Report covers potential improvement drivers as properly as the modern-day kingdom of market share, penetration of a number of kinds, technologies, applications, and areas thru 2031.
The global surgical drill market size was US$ 6.2 billion in 2021. The global surgical drill market size is estimated to reach US$ 30.3 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
A surgical drill is a tool used to drill a hole in the bone for the placement of a surgical plate, pin, or screw, or to reshape teeth in execution for a filling and extract decay.
Factors Affecting Market Growth
The growth in incidences of road accidents and an increase in the number of surgical operations propel the growth of the global market.
The rise in awareness regarding advanced surgical techniques and the rise in healthcare costs drive the growth of the global market.
Growth in research and development activity for improvements in product launches, surgical drugs, and product support drives the growth of the global market.
The increase in the need for dental implants, growth in the majority of dental issues, and improvements in dental surgeries propel the growth of the global market.
Impact of COVID-19
COVID-19 impacted negatively on the growth of the global market owing to the execution of lockdowns in numerous countries. The pandemic impacted the supply chain. The whole healthcare sector has concentrated on life-saving and COVID-19-related consequences during the pandemic. Furthermore, several surgical techniques are either withdrawn or postponed which limits the growth of the global market.
Regional Analysis
North America recorded a significant share in the global market in 2021 and is expected to lead the global market during the forecast period, due to the growth in product launches, the well-established healthcare industry, and the existence of essential players in the region. Also, the boost in the incidence of road casualties, growth in the healthcare sector, and an increased population base propels the growth of the global market in the region.
Leading Competitors
The prominent players in the global surgical drill market are:
Zimmer Biomet Holdings
Sofemed
Stryker Corporation
MicroAire Surgical Instruments
Marver Med
Medtronic plc
GPC Medical Limited
Johnson & Johnson
De Soutter Medical Ltd
ConMed Corporation
Others
Segmentation Analysis
The global surgical drill market segmentation focuses on Products, Applications, End Users, and Region.
Segmentation on the basis of Products
Instrument
o Pneumatic Drill
o Electric Drill
o Battery Powered Drill
Accessories
Segmentation on the basis of Applications
Ear Nose Throat
Dental Surgery
Orthopedic Surgery
Neurosurgery
Others
Segmentation on the basis of End Users
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Hospitals
Clinics
Others
Segmentation on the basis of Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Key questions answered in the global market report are:
— How does a global company acquire markets?
— What are its core strategies and policies?
— What factors will influence the market over the forecast period?
— What are the factors driving and restraining the market?
— What are the leading competitors in the global market?
— Which region is growing at a higher pace in the global market?
