Surgical Drill Market 2023 | Present Scenario and Growth Prospects 2031 | Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Sofemed, Stryker Corporation

The “Surgical Drill Market” 2023-2031 Research Report affords qualitative and quantitative insights into the principal drivers, constraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing world markets growth. The find out about offers complete statistical market records on the leading players, as nicely as income predictions. This market lookup additionally presents statistics on the income boom of numerous regional and country-level markets, as properly as the opposition panorama and unique organization analyses for the projected period. The Surgical Drill Market Report covers potential improvement drivers as properly as the modern-day kingdom of market share, penetration of a number of kinds, technologies, applications, and areas thru 2031.

The global surgical drill market size was US$ 6.2 billion in 2021. The global surgical drill market size is estimated to reach US$ 30.3 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

A surgical drill is a tool used to drill a hole in the bone for the placement of a surgical plate, pin, or screw, or to reshape teeth in execution for a filling and extract decay.

Factors Affecting Market Growth

The growth in incidences of road accidents and an increase in the number of surgical operations propel the growth of the global market.

The rise in awareness regarding advanced surgical techniques and the rise in healthcare costs drive the growth of the global market.

Growth in research and development activity for improvements in product launches, surgical drugs, and product support drives the growth of the global market.

The increase in the need for dental implants, growth in the majority of dental issues, and improvements in dental surgeries propel the growth of the global market.

Impact of COVID-19

COVID-19 impacted negatively on the growth of the global market owing to the execution of lockdowns in numerous countries. The pandemic impacted the supply chain. The whole healthcare sector has concentrated on life-saving and COVID-19-related consequences during the pandemic. Furthermore, several surgical techniques are either withdrawn or postponed which limits the growth of the global market.

Regional Analysis

North America recorded a significant share in the global market in 2021 and is expected to lead the global market during the forecast period, due to the growth in product launches, the well-established healthcare industry, and the existence of essential players in the region. Also, the boost in the incidence of road casualties, growth in the healthcare sector, and an increased population base propels the growth of the global market in the region.

Leading Competitors

The prominent players in the global surgical drill market are:

Zimmer Biomet Holdings

Sofemed

Stryker Corporation

MicroAire Surgical Instruments

Marver Med

Medtronic plc

GPC Medical Limited

Johnson & Johnson

De Soutter Medical Ltd

ConMed Corporation

Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global surgical drill market segmentation focuses on Products, Applications, End Users, and Region.

Segmentation on the basis of Products

Instrument

o Pneumatic Drill

o Electric Drill

o Battery Powered Drill

Accessories

Segmentation on the basis of Applications

Ear Nose Throat

Dental Surgery

Orthopedic Surgery

Neurosurgery

Others

Segmentation on the basis of End Users

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

Segmentation on the basis of Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Key questions answered in the global market report are:

— How does a global company acquire markets?

— What are its core strategies and policies?

— What factors will influence the market over the forecast period?

— What are the factors driving and restraining the market?

— What are the leading competitors in the global market?

— Which region is growing at a higher pace in the global market?

