Road Safety Market is Going to Boom with Silicon Labs, Conduent, Dahua Technology, Saferoad Group 2031

The “Road Safety Market” 2023-2031 Research Report affords qualitative and quantitative insights into the principal drivers, constraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing world markets growth. The find out about offers complete statistical market records on the leading players, as nicely as income predictions. This market lookup additionally presents statistics on the income boom of numerous regional and country-level markets, as properly as the opposition panorama and unique organization analyses for the projected period. The Road Safety Market Report covers potential improvement drivers as properly as the modern-day kingdom of market share, penetration of a number of kinds, technologies, applications, and areas thru 2031.

The global road safety market size was US$ 4.7 billion in 2021. The global road safety market size is estimated to reach US$ 13.5 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Road safety management includes precautions and methods taken to stop major injury or death on highways. The common road users are cyclists, pedestrians, motorists, horse riders, motorists, and motorcyclists of on-road public transportation (primarily trams and trucks).

Factors Influencing Market Growth

The expansion of autonomous cars boosts the overall market growth.

Fast urbanization with an increasingly urban population, which reach out for more suitable management of traffic and transport protection, boosts the expansion of the global market.

There is an increasing demand for road safety due to government expenditures and ambitions to enhance road security management. Also, the substantial threat of identity theft and cyberattacks drives the overall market growth.

Effect of the COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 outbreak severely impacted the expansion of the global market. Moreover, traffic discharge improved in 2020 when lockdown restrictions were loosened. This year witnessed an upsurge in road deaths due to drivers involved in misconduct like surpassing speed limitations, ignoring wearing seat belts, and drinking alcohol. As a result, traffic control and safety agencies established a movement to decrease such mishappenings by investing in creative road protection standards all over the globe.

Regional Insights

North America is expected to record a significant global market share. Active promotion of government standards to reduce the events associated with traffic and road disasters has contributed to the expansion of the overall market. Also, large-scale acquisition infrastructure tasks along with ambitions to boost safety in mobility services are predicted to boost the overall market growth in the region.

Leading Competitors

The prominent players in the global road safety market are:

Silicon Labs

Conduent

Dahua Technology

Saferoad Group

Redflex Holdings

Sensys Gatso Group AB

Jenoptik

Kapsch TraficCom

Verra Mobility

Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global road safety market segmentation focuses on Offering, Type, and Region.

Segmentation on the basis of Offering

Solution

Services

o System Integration and Deployment

o Support and Maintenance

o Consulting and Training

Segmentation on the basis of Type

Enforcement Solution

o Red Light Enforcement

o Speed Enforcement

o Section Enforcement

o Bus Lane Enforcement

ALPR or ANPR

Incident Detection and Response

Railroad Crossing Safety

School Bus Stop -Arm Enforcement

Back Office Systems

Segmentation on the basis of Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Key questions answered in the global market report are:

— How does a global company acquire markets?

— What are its core strategies and policies?

— What factors will influence the market over the forecast period?

— What are the factors driving and restraining the market?

— What are the leading competitors in the global market?

— Which region is growing at a higher pace in the global market?

