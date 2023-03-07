Body of Indonesian fisherman found in capsized Taiwanese fishing boat

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The body of a crew member found inside a capsized Taiwanese fishing vessel has been identified to be that of an Indonesian man.

Japan's Okinawa Times reported that a 53-ton Taiwanese fishing boat capsized in the waters near the Diaoyutai Islands, about 140 kilometers north of Ishigaki Island in Japan's Okinawa Prefecture on Sunday (March 5). The newspaper on Tuesday (March 7) cited the 11th Regional Coast Guard Headquarters as saying that divers had found one body inside the boat, and based on the identification card found on him, he was Indonesian.

According to the 11th Regional Coast Guard Headquarters, the vessel was a Taiwanese-registered longline fishing vessel, the Hsin Chang Fa No. 88 (新長發88). It said that the last message received from the ship was around 6 p.m. on March 1.

It is believed that a Taiwanese captain and six Indonesian crew members were on board the ship when it capsized. At 8:40 a.m. on Monday (March 6), four divers from Japan's coast guard began searching the ship, and at 9:15 a.m., they found the body of one person in the ship's wheelhouse.

Japanese coast guard patrol boats and aircraft are continuing to search nearby waters, but the other six crew members have yet to be found. The scene of the sinking is about 46 kilometers east-southeast of the islet Huangwei Yu (Kuba Shima).