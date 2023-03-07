NaRaYa Partners with PChome to Expand into the Taiwanese Online Market

BANGKOK, THAILAND - News Direct - 7 March 2023 - ‘NaRaYa,’ a leading lifestyle brand that manufactures and retails handbags and accessories to customers worldwide, has partnered with PChome, one of Taiwan's most prominent eCommerce platforms to bring its products to Taiwanese consumers. This collaboration with PChome will provide Taiwanese customers with easy access to NaRaYa's products with convenient logistics, as well as special promotions available exclusively on the platform.





NaRaYa is a leading Thai brand with over 15 branches worldwide. Headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand, NaRaYa's products are handmade and produced by skilled local artisans from Thailand, where it is meticulously crafted using high-quality materials to offer exemplary products at reasonable prices. The company is constantly developing products to meet the ever-changing needs of consumers, and it also supports growth and economic development in local communities through job creation opportunities.



"As our customer base in Taiwan continues to grow, we see huge potential in this market. This business partnership with PChome will allow us to expand our reach to the Taiwanese market, giving customers more choices and convenience for their shopping experiences. In addition, this partnership will also provide us with a platform to market and sell our products, enhancing brand awareness among Taiwanese consumers,” said Pasin Lathouras, Chief Corporate Strategy Officer of NaRaYa. Lathouras added, "With PChome as our trusted partner, NaRaYa is determined to expand our presence in this market and offer customers the best product and experience we can."



“We are very excited about this partnership; Thai products are attractive by their great design, quality, and price, our goal is to bring Thai products to Taiwanese consumers, and we are glad that NaRaYa trusts us to offer their products through our platforms. With our well-known presence and strong technological foundation in Taiwan market, we believe NaRaYa is a perfect fit for us. This, in turn, will also assist NaRaYa in reaching more customers in Taiwan; it's a win-win situation," said Sam Tsai, Managing Director of PChomeThai.



Highlights of the partnership:



• NaRaYa products are now available on PChome in Taiwan

• Expansion of NaRaYa’s business in the Taiwanese market

• Smooth logistics and seamless payment services & buyer protection policy

• Special promotions available exclusively on the PChome platform



For international partnership inquiries with NaRaYa, please get in touch with our export team at export@naraya.com





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About NaRaYa

NaRaYa is a leading Thai brand with an extensive portfolio of products that appeal to a wide range of customers, including handbags, clothes, and accessories. Founded in 1989, NaRaYa has grown into one of the most well-known Thai brands, with over 15 branches worldwide. NaRaYa and its sub-brands are committed to producing high-quality products at affordable prices while supporting various social causes and local communities and pursuing a sustainable business to reduce its environmental impact. For more information about NaRaYa, please visit http://www.naraya.com/



About PChome Online & PChomeThai

The largest eCommerce group in Taiwan which was established in 1996 and publicly listed on Taiwan stock market in 2005 (stock symbol 8044.TWO) offers comprehensive eCommerce, logistics and FinTech services in Taiwan market. Operates 254,000 square meter warehouses and provides delivery service within 24 hours after an order is placed in the whole island-wide and delivery within 6 hours in the great Taipei area. In 2015, PChome Thai was established as a joint venture with Cal-Comp Electronics, a listed company in Thailand. PChomeThai ThaiShopping Service, is an overseas shopping service which dedicating in providing Thai products to Taiwanese consumers, with a full Chinese interface, direct fright free shipping from Thailand to Taiwan when an order reaches 490 THB. For more information about PChome, please visit https://www.pchome.co.th/tw

