Foreign Minister Joseph Wu thanks Eswatini for support of Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan is grateful for Eswatini’s support on the international stage, Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) told Eswatini Prime Minister Cleopas Sipho Dlamini during a banquet on Monday night (March 6).

Wu pointed out that the two countries have long maintained close cooperation in the fields of economy and trade, public health, agriculture, education, and information and communications technology, which has yielded fruitful results, according to a Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) press release. He thanked Dlamini for his firm support of the friendship between the two countries and for his assistance in strengthening bilateral cooperation.

The foreign minister said he looks forward to continuing to work with the Eswatini government to benefit the people of both countries.

Wu said that Dlamini and the Eswatini government have backed Taiwan’s international participation. He said that the prime minister had spoken up for Taiwan at the U.N. general assembly last year and at the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change for the past two years.

Dlamini said that Taiwan is an important partner of Eswatini and that his nation will learn from Taiwan to continue to flourish. In such a “treacherous and unpredictable” global environment, only Taiwan has provided the assistance required for Eswatini’s development in various fields, the prime minister said.

In the future, the two countries will also create more business opportunities through an economic cooperation agreement, Dlamini said. The African nation is determined to face challenges side by side with Taiwan to do its best to support Taiwan's participation in major international organizations including the U.N., he added.

Dlamini’s delegation includes his spouse, acting Director of Public Prosecutions Lomvula Hlophe, Minister of Economic Planning and Development Thambo Gina, and other cabinet officials. Dlamini has already met with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and will meet Premier Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁), according to MOFA.

The delegation will visit Taiwanese companies investing in Eswatini and stop at Hsinchu Science Park.