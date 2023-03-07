China reportedly approves resolution to make 'Taiwan separatists' kill list

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) over the weekend reportedly approved a resolution by a wolf warrior blogger calling for the creation of a "Taiwan separatists" blacklist who are to be executed during a Taiwan invasion.

The 14th National Committee of the CPPCC, which serves as an advisory body to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and includes prominent non-CCP members, such as martial arts actor Donnie Yen, kicked off on Saturday (March 4) and will last until March 11. Ahead of the meeting, Chinese nationalist blogger Zhou Xiaoping (周小平), who has been included as a member this year, posted several of his proposals on his Weibo account.

On Friday (March 3), Zhou uploaded a post in which he called on the Chinese government to generate a disciplinary order containing a "blacklist of separatist figures in Taiwan." Zhou wrote that people on this list will be "ordered to stop all Taiwan independence activities" within a set time frame and "confess their crimes through open channels or voluntarily surrender."

Zhou warned that when China launches its "special operation," borrowing Russian President Vladimir Putin's term for his invasion of Ukraine, "anyone can arrest or kill" people who "persist in creating divisions and triggering cross-strait conflicts." He added that any Chinese who launch these reprisals against Taiwanese will not only do so free from culpability but will also "receive the Medal of Honor for promoting unification."

On Saturday, Zhou claimed that his proposed resolution had already been approved by the CPPCC.

Australia-based Chinese political observer and former Chinese diplomat Han Yang (杨涵) on Monday (March 6) posted his English translation of Zhou's proposal on Twitter. Zhou said the fact that his Weibo post has remained untouched for days indicates that the "Central Propaganda Department approved this vicious message."