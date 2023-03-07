Taiwan fishing vessel rescues crew on the high seas

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan fishing vessel Ying Rong 638 (盈榮) responded to a U.S. Coast Guard call for help, rescuing a six-person crew from Sea Smile, a sinking tuna long liner around midnight on March 3.

The rescue took place at sea some 877 km southwest of Hawaii. After receiving a distress call, Ying Rong 638 immediately cut fishing lines, and rushed to the sinking vessel which was 24 km away, per UDN.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, a distress call was received at 6:46 p.m. on March 3 at the Joint Rescue Coordination Center Honolulu (JRCC). The owner of Sea Smile reported the vessel was taking on 1.5 - 2.13 meters of water in the engine room and fish holds, while loss of power prevented Sea Smile from using dewatering pumps.

The U.S. Coast Guard confirmed the crew prepared to board a life raft and abandon ship with the captain activating the vessel's emergency position radio. Around midnight, Ying Rong 638, arrived on scene and took crewmembers aboard their vessel, including Sea Smile Captain Minh, transporting the crew to Honolulu.

Both ships are part of the Automated Mutual-Assistance Vessel Rescue (AMVER) system, a worldwide voluntary reporting system sponsored by the U.S. Coast Guard. AMVER is used by search and rescue authorities to arrange for assistance to persons in distress at sea.

After completing the rescue and transport of fishermen, Ying Rong 638 returned to fishing waters and continued normal operations.The Fisheries Agency applauded the selfless actions of the ship, which embodied the spirit of mutual assistance and international cooperation at sea.