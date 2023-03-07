Clear skies continue with new cold front arriving next week

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Clear skies will prevail across Taiwan on Tuesday (March 7) and the rest of the week with little to no rainfall, though temperatures will continue to be chilly in the morning and evening.

According to the Central Weather Bureau report, weather will be stable this week with the only chance of intermittent rain occurring in the northern and western parts of Taiwan beginning on Sunday (March 12). A strong radiative cooling effect is expected to continue as temperatures on Tuesday morning were as low as 7.9 C in Hsinchu, 8.3 C in Miaoli, and 8.8 C in New Taipei.

According to a report by meteorologist Daniel Wu (吳德榮), temperatures will rise during the day and remain comfortable in northern Taiwan, though the south will begin to become hot. Wu added that relative humidity will be low in various places with mostly dry conditions across Taiwan, while also urging the public to be careful with open flames and candles to prevent fires.

Wu said overnight temperatures will continue to be around 10 C from tomorrow to Sunday (March 8-12) in northern Taiwan. The weather will turn colder next Monday (March 13), though it will be mostly dry as the probability of a strong continental cold air mass will affect much of the country.