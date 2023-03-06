Asia-Pacific Precision Medicine Market Advance Technology and Future Outlook 2023 to 2030

Asia-Pacific Precision Medicine Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Asia-Pacific Precision Medicine Market by region.

The research also provides a market analysis using various analytical techniques, including Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and PESTEL Analysis. These tools provide an in-depth analysis of the micro- and macro-environmental elements that influence the market’s expansion during the forecast period.

The Asia-Pacific Precision Medicine Market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.63%, leading to a revenue of USD 20.90 Bn by 2023.

Key Companies Covered in the Asia-Pacific Precision Medicine Market Research are Pfizer, Novartis, Teva pharmaceuticals Industries and other key market players.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing precision medicine market in the world. Major countries like China, India and Japan are adopting healthcare technologies at a rapid pace, resulting in improvements in the treatments and solutions for uncommon diseases. This is why the demand for precision medicine is also increasing. The market is expected to expand in the region because of advancements in recent research which are helping in the diagnosis of diseases, its appropriate risks and optimal therapy.

China is dominating the precision medicine market due to its ageing population and rise in the rate of chronic diseases. India is experiencing the fastest growth in the Asia- Pacific region. Rising investments in research and development have also triggered the growth of the precision medicine market.

The Asia-Pacific precision medicine market is classified into three primary segments: based on ecosystem players: pharmaceuticals and biotech companies, clinical laboratories, diagnostic companies and healthcare IT specialists/big data companies; based on therapeutics: cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, psychiatric disorder and infectious diseases; and based on technology: big data analytics, bioinformatics, gene sequencing, pharmacogenomics and companion diagnostics.

Diagnostic tool companies are expected to exhibit the highest growth rate in the region due to increased investments in research and technology, and clinical trials in the region. The cancer therapeutics segment is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecasted period 2018-2023 due to higher incidence of cancer.

Key growth factors

The adoption of gene therapy – which is essential for the development of precision medicine – is responsible for the growth of the market. Further, the increasing rate of chronic diseases and enhancements in big data analytics will also drive the precision medicine market during the forecasted period of 2018-2023.

Asia-Pacific is expected to become one of the most prominent markets by 2023 for precision medicine because of favorable reimbursement policies which will help businesses expand across borders.

Threats and key players

There is limited adoption (less than 50%) of electronic health records in Asia-Pacific countries like India, Indonesia, etc. This is resulting in the absence of proper healthcare information systems, which are important components of precision medicine to capture vital patient data. This limits the deployment of advanced healthcare solutions like precision medicine.

The adoption of high-end genomic technologies and artificial intelligence tools like N-of-One, Wuxi NextCode, etc., are expected to face difficulties in the region due to inadequate healthcare facilities.

Key Market Features in Global Market:The report assessed key market features, including revenue, capacity, price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. The study also offers a thorough analysis of the most important market factors and their most recent developments, as well as pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

