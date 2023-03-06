Latin America Precision Medicine Market Robust Expansion is expected to Forecast Period | Pfizer, Novartis

Latin America Precision Medicine Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Latin America Precision Medicine Market by region.

The research also provides a market analysis using various analytical techniques, including Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and PESTEL Analysis. These tools provide an in-depth analysis of the micro- and macro-environmental elements that influence the market’s expansion during the forecast period.

The Latin America Precision Medicine market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.35% leading to a revenue of USD 6.48 Bn by 2023.

Key Companies Covered in the Latin America Precision Medicine Market Research are Pfizer, Novartis, Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries and other key market players.

Precision medicine is a combination of molecular biology techniques and system biology. Big data analytics is expected to drive the market in Latin America. Latin American countries like Brazil, Mexico and Argentina are focusing on providing personalized treatment and therapies to the population, with the use of technologies like next-generation sequencing (NGS), data analytics, etc. Pharmaceuticals and biotech companies are expected to drive the market during the forecast period of 2018-2023, due to the emergence of drug discovery technologies.

Owing to huge investments in diagnostic research and development in Latin America, there is ample scope for the market to grow during the forecasted period of 2018-2023. Advancements in drug discovery technology, companion diagnostics, next-gene sequencing (NGS), etc will aid market growth in the coming years.

The Latin America precision medicine market is classified into three primary segments: based on ecosystem players (pharmaceuticals and biotech companies, clinical laboratories, diagnostic companies and healthcare IT specialists/big data companies); based on therapeutics (cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, psychiatric disorder and infectious diseases); and based on technology (big data analytics, bioinformatics, gene sequencing, pharmacogenomics and companion diagnostics).

In the technology segment, drug discovery holds the largest share in the Latin American precision medicine market, whereas big data analytics is expected to grow at the highest CAGR. Cancer comprises of the maximum share in the therapeutics segment due to the higher mortality rate due to cancer.

Key growth factors

Advancements in healthcare technology, demand for personalized medical solutions and treatments are the factors driving the precision medicine market in Latin America. The market is also being driven by favorable government laws and regulations for precision medicine. Due to these reasons the precision medicine market is expected to grow at a high CAGR.

Threats and key players

Public healthcare spending in the Latin American countries like Mexico and Brazil is low. So adoption of precision medicine and advanced healthcare support calls for high out-of-pocket spending, which can hinder the growth of the market. Around 31% of the Latin American population cannot access healthcare for economic reasons. Under such circumstances, the development and use of precision medicines can be challenging.

What’s covered in the report?

1. Overview of the Latin America precision medicine market.

2. Market drivers and challenges in the Latin America precision medicine market.

3. Market trends in the Latin America precision medicine market.

4. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the Latin America precision medicine market segmentation by ecosystem players (pharmaceuticals and biotech companies, clinical laboratories, diagnostic companies, healthcare IT specialists/big data companies) by revenue (USD Bn).

5. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the Latin America precision medicine market segmentation by therapeutics (cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, psychiatric disorder, infectious diseases) by revenue (USD Bn).

6. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the Latin Americaprecision medicine market segmentation by technology (big data analytics, bioinformatics, gene sequencing, pharmacogenomics, companion diagnostics) – by revenue (USD Bn).

7. Historical, current and forecasted country-wise (Brazil, Mexico and Argentina) market size data (USD Bn) for the Latin America precision medicine market and its segmentations by ecosystem players (pharmaceuticals and biotech companies, clinical laboratories, diagnostic companies, healthcare IT specialists/big data companies), by therapeutics (cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, psychiatric disorder, infectious diseases), and by technology (big data analytics, bioinformatics, gene sequencing, pharmacogenomics, companion diagnostics).

8. Analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of major companies operating in the market.

