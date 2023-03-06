Middle East and Africa Precision Medicine Market 2023 Size, Rapid Growth, Trend, Regional Outlook To 2030

Middle East and Africa Precision Medicine Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Middle East and Africa Precision Medicine Market by region.

The research also provides a market analysis using various analytical techniques, including Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and PESTEL Analysis. These tools provide an in-depth analysis of the micro- and macro-environmental elements that influence the market’s expansion during the forecast period.

The Middle East and Africa Precision Medicine market is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.96%, leading to a revenue of USD 2.51 Bn by 2023.

Key Companies Covered in the Middle East and Africa Precision Medicine Market Research are Pfizer, Novartis, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and other key market players.

The precision medicine market in the Middle East and Africa region is expected to grow at a significant because the adoption of IoMT and healthcare technologies has picked up over the last few years. Pharmaceuticals and biotech companies are trying to enhance medication and precision medicine solutions in the region Diagnostic companies are trying to improve the healthcare sector by adopting various technologies. The adoption of technologies like new-generation sequencing and gene therapy are creating opportunities for the growth of precision medicine market in the region.

The Middle East and Africa precision medicine market is classified into three primary segments: based on ecosystem players (pharmaceuticals and biotech companies, clinical laboratories, diagnostic companies and healthcare IT specialists/big data companies); based on therapeutics (cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, psychiatric disorder and infectious diseases); based on technology (big data analytics, bioinformatics, gene sequencing, pharmacogenomics and companion diagnostics).

Diagnostic companies hold the largest share in the segment for ecosystem players and are also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecasted period of 2018-2023. Rising incidences of cancer globally implies that cancer therapeutics will be sought for its prevention as well treatment, because of which it will have the largest share of the therapeutics segment. Due to technological advancements, big data analytics is expected to grow at the highest CAGR with regard to technologies for precision medicine.

Key growth factors

In the African countries, the rising prevalence of diseases like HIV, malaria, tuberculosis, etc., warrant the use of precision medicine, which will in turn, propel the market. The Middle East populations ability to afford precision medicine is another factor that can be attributed to its growth. Increasing demand for the customized medicine along with the adoption of technology in the region are driving the growth of precision medicine market.

Threats and key players

In the Middle East and African countries, out-of-pocket spending accounts for nearly half the total health-spending. Thus, many people have health insurance coverage, particularly in rural areas and among those who work in the informal sectors.

African countries have underdeveloped supply chains for medicines and often face challenges in maintaining an adequate medical workforce. One of the most pressing and unique challenges facing African healthcare systems is the shortage of adequately trained healthcare workers because of the lack of training programs, coupled with poor working conditions. These factors can hinder research and development in the precision medicine market.

What’s covered in the report?

1. Overview of the Middle East and Africa precision medicine market.

2. Market drivers and challenges in the Middle East and Africa precision medicine market.

3. Market trends in the Middle East and Africa precision medicine market.

4. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the Middle East and Africa precision medicine market segmentation by ecosystem players(pharmaceuticals and biotech companies, clinical laboratories, diagnostic companies, healthcare IT specialists/big data companies) by revenue (USD Bn).

5. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the Middle East and Africa precision medicine market segmentation by therapeutics (cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, psychiatric disorder, infectious diseases) by revenue (USD Bn).

6. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the Middle East and Africa precision medicine market segmentation by technology (big data analytics, bioinformatics, gene sequencing, pharmacogenomics, companion diagnostics) – by revenue (USD Bn).

7. Historical, current and forecasted country-wise (UAE and Saudi Arabia) market size data (USD Bn) for the Middle East and Africa precision medicine market and its segmentations by ecosystem players(pharmaceuticals and biotech companies, clinical laboratories, diagnostic companies, healthcare IT specialists/big data companies), by therapeutics(cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, psychiatric disorder, infectious diseases), and by technology(big data analytics, bioinformatics, gene sequencing, pharmacogenomics, companion diagnostics).

8. Analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of major companies operating in the market.

Report Include:

Market Behavior/ Level of Risk and Opportunity

End Industry Behavior/ Opportunity Assessment

Expected Industry Recovery Timeline

Key Market Features in Global Market:The report assessed key market features, including revenue, capacity, price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. The study also offers a thorough analysis of the most important market factors and their most recent developments, as well as pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

In this report, the following important queries are addressed:

What is the Global market’s sales value, production value, consumption value, import, and export (including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East, and Africa)?

Who are the major manufacturers in this sector on a global scale? How are their capacity, production, sales, pricing, cost, gross, and revenue operating?

What are the vendors’ market prospects and risks in the international industry?

Which product types, end users, or applications might be looking for additional growth prospects? What is each type’s and application’s market share?

What specific strategies and limitations are keeping the market in check?

What is the various marketing, sales, and distribution channels in the international market?

What are the upstream raw materials, as well as the manufacturing machinery?

What are the market opportunities, market risk, and market overview of this industry?

