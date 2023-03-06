North America Precision Medicine Market Size 2023 | Newest Industry Data, Future Trends and Forecast 2030

North America Precision Medicine Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the North America Precision Medicine Market by region.

The research also provides a market analysis using various analytical techniques, including Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and PESTEL Analysis. These tools provide an in-depth analysis of the micro- and macro-environmental elements that influence the market’s expansion during the forecast period.

The North American market is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.04%, leading to a revenue of USD 36.25 Bn by 2023.

Key Companies Covered in the North America Precision Medicine Market Research are Abbott, GE Healthcare, Johnson & Johnson and other key market players.

The North America precision medicine market is classified into three primary segments: based on ecosystem players: pharmaceuticals and biotech companies, clinical laboratories, diagnostic companies and healthcare IT specialists/big data companies; based on therapeutics: cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, psychiatric disorder and infectious diseases; and based on technology: big data analytics, bioinformatics, gene sequencing, pharmacogenomics and companion diagnostics.

The diagnostic tools companies are expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecasted period of 2018-2023, owing to a rise in the demand for precision medicine. Diagnostic tools and treatments play an important role in the development of precision solutions to determine whether a drug is appropriate for a patient or not.

In the therapeutics segments, cancer therapeutics is expected to show a high growth rate through the forecast period 2018-2023.

Key growth factors

Due to technological advancements in the healthcare sector in North America, the precision medicine market is going to emerge in the coming years. In 2015, the then-President of the United States, Barrack Obama, announced the launch of the Precision Medicine Initiative for a bold new research effort to revolutionize methods to improve health and treat diseases. Therefore, the precision medicine market is going to grow during the forecast period due government initiatives and policies that encourage such technologies.

Threats and key players

Threat to personal information like genetic data, DNA and RNA data, etc., is considered to be a barrier to the growth of the precision medicine market. Thus, the adoption of precision medicine can hit roadblocks due to concerns regarding consumer privacy and data protection. Moreover, the approvals required by pharmaceutical companies from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) for a particular drug or treatment is a time-consuming factor, which might be challenging and hinder the growth of the market.

