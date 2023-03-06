Europe Machine Learning Market Production Capacity Estimates And Forecasts To 2030 | Microsoft, Google, IBM Watson

Europe Machine Learning Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Europe Machine Learning Market by region.

The research also provides a market analysis using various analytical techniques, including Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and PESTEL Analysis. These tools provide an in-depth analysis of the micro- and macro-environmental elements that influence the market’s expansion during the forecast period.

The value of the Machine Learning market in Europe is expected to reach USD 3.96 Bn by 2023, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 33.5% during 2018-2023.

Key Companies Covered in the Europe Machine Learning Market Research areMicrosoft, Google Inc., IBM Watson, Amazon, Intel, Facebook, Apple and other key market players.

The market can be classified into four primary segments based on components, service, organization size and application.

Based on region, the market is segmented into the European Union five (EU5), rest of Europe.

Based on components the market can be segmented into software tools, cloud and web-based application programming interfaces (APIs) and others.

Based on service, the sub-segments are composed of professional services and managed services.

Based on organization size, the sub-segments include small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises.

Based on application, the market is divided into the sub-segments, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), automotive, healthcare, government and others.

European countries are successfully bridging the gap between additional renewable energy and excess power into the grid by making ultra-accurate forecasts of the demand and supply in real time by making use of the machine learning technologies, thereby saving energy and cost.

Key growth factors

The world-class research facilities, the emerging start-up culture, the innovation and commercialisation of machine intelligence technologies is giving thrust to the machine intelligence market in Europe.

Amongst all regions, Europe has the largest share of intraregional data flow. This, together with the machine learning technologies, is boosting the market in Europe.

The excessive usage of the machine learning technology across economy in all facets of businesses is proving to be a big thrust to the machine learning market. Profound usage has been found in sectors such as agriculture, healthcare and media for optimisation of prices and carrying out predictive maintenance in manufacturing.

Threats and key players

Investors in Europe are more concerned about the ROI from investing in the machine learning market. The adoption of machine learning by the start-ups is a farce in Europe since research suggests that only 5% of the start-ups investing in machine learning end up with a revenue of more than $50 Mn in revenue. Also, opportunities for external investments are bleak.

The machine learning market is in a stage of infancy; there is a lacuna between the skills required and that which is inherent in the workers. It requires a considerable amount of time to pick up the skills. Also, the Europeans are concerned about the penetration of machine learning into their lives, and how it is going to impact employment in the country. Concerns environing these factors are hindering the further developments in the machine learning market.

Given that machine intelligence depends on the easy availability of data, the practice of data minimisation and data privacy standards act as a barrier to the further development of the machine learning market in Europe.

What is covered in the report?

1. Overview of the machine learning in Europe.

2. Market drivers and challenges in the machine learning in Europe.

3. Market trends in the machine learning in Europe.

4. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the machine learning market in Europe.

5. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the components segment (software tools, cloud and web-based APIs and others).

6. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the service segment (professional services and managed services).

7. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the organisation size segment (SMEs and large enterprises).

8. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the application segment (BFSI, automotive, healthcare, government and others).

9. Historical, current and forecasted regional (the European Union five (EU5), rest of Europe) market size data for machine learning market.

10. Analysis of machine learning market in Europe by value chain.

11. Analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of major competitors operating in the market.

