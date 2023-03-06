Europe Nutritional Supplement Market Growth Opportunities, Top Players, Regions, Application, and Forecast to 2030

Europe Nutritional Supplement Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Europe Nutritional Supplement Market by region.

The research also provides a market analysis using various analytical techniques, including Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and PESTEL Analysis. These tools provide an in-depth analysis of the micro- and macro-environmental elements that influence the market’s expansion during the forecast period.

The Europe nutrition supplements market size was valued at USD 33.68 Bn in 2017 and is to witness a CAGR of 6.48% over the forecast period.

Key Companies Covered in the Europe Nutritional Supplement Market Research are Amway Corporation, Bayer AG, Sanofi, Nestle Nutritionals and Pfizer Inc and other key market players.

By type of ingredients, the market is segmented Vitamins, Proteins, Amino acids, Enzymes and Botanicals supplements. Botanicals supplements has the highest share in Europe in 2018.

By end-user, the market is segmented into Infants and Adults.

By countries, the market is divided into U.K., Germany, Russia and Others (Rest of Europe).

Key growth factors

Presence of a large number of commercialized products and a wide base of target consumers is one of the key market drivers. Growing health awareness among consumers and increasing willingness to spend on nutrition and dietary supplements are also boosting the growth of the market.

What’s covered in the report?

1. Overview of the Europe Nutritional Supplement Market

2. Market drivers, challenges, in Europe Nutritional Supplement Market

3. Market trends in Europe Nutritional Supplement Market

4. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for Europe market segmentation based on type of ingredients (Vitamins, Proteins, Amino acids, Enzymes and Botanicals) by revenue

5. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for Europe market segmentation based on End-user (Infants and Adults) by revenue

6. Historical, current and forecasted market size data of Nutritional Supplements by countries Italy, Germany, Russia and others (Rest of Europe) by revenue

7. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for country-wise segments by revenue

8. Analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of major competitors operating in the Europe market

