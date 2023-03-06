Middle East and Africa Edge Computing Market is Going to Boom | Cisco Systems, Microsoft Corporation, IBM, Google, and SAP

Middle East and Africa Edge Computing Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Middle East and Africa Edge Computing Market by region.

The research also provides a market analysis using various analytical techniques, including Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and PESTEL Analysis. These tools provide an in-depth analysis of the micro- and macro-environmental elements that influence the market’s expansion during the forecast period.

Request To Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/middle-east-and-africa-edge-computing-market/QI042

The Middle East and Africa edge computing market is expected to reach USD 1.46 Bn by 2023. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 33%.

The key players in the Europe edge computing market are Cisco Systems, Inc, Microsoft Corporation, IBM, Google, and SAP.

Edge computing brings data processing nearer to IoT sensors to decrease latency and improve efficiency. The internet of things is driven by huge volumes of data evolving in our day-to-day lives. Collecting, sending, and processing massive quantities of data requires companies to act intelligently, quickly, and make better business decisions. Edge computing is a network of data centres that store, process data locally before sending them to the centres or cloud. It optimizes computing to avoid disruptions in sending and receiving data.

The Middle East and Africa edge market is further classified into applications and end users.

Based on applications, it is further sub-classified into smart cities, smart factories, connected healthcare, connected vehicles, smart grids, and others. Other applications include edge computing in gaming and e-commerce. Smart cities holds the largest market share. Smart factories is expected to grow at the highest CAGR. Manufacturers are keen to use real-time tracking as IOT enables them to control the supply chain. It incorporates automation and improves production efficiencies.

Based on end users industries, edge computing networks are used in the manufacturing sector, energy and utility sector, IT and telecommunication, healthcare and life sciences, and consumer appliances. The IT and telecommunication sector is expected to grab the largest market share, followed by the manufacturing sector. This sector is shifting toward digital technologies. The region is also planning to deploy 5G networks. The Ministry of Culture and Information in Saudi Arabia announced Al Khobar to be the first city to test 5G network. The region is gearing up to 5G deployment.

By regions, the market is divided into UAE, Saudi Arabia, and the rest of MEA. Countries like UAE, Saudi Arabia, are expected to lead in edge computing deployments owing to their advancements in connective devices.

Download Free Sample Report –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/middle-east-and-africa-edge-computing-market/QI042

Key growth factors

The Middle East and Africa is improving their data centre infrastructure as cloud computing is helping them drive business.

Edge computing is expected to provide immense opportunities for small and medium-size businesses to grow in this region.

Threats and key players

The crucial challenges faced by this region are lack of technical skill, security issues, and effective process to respond threat.

Whats covered in the report?

1. Overview of the Middle East and Africa edge computing market.

2. The current and forecasted regional (UAE, Saudi Arabia, and rest of MEA) market size data for the Middle East and Africa edge computing market, based applications: smart cities, smart factories, connected healthcare, connected vehicle, smart grids, and other, based on end users industries: manufacturing, energy and utility, IT and telecommunication, healthcare and life science, consumer appliances, and transportation and logistics.

3. Market trends in the Middle East and Africa edge computing market.

4. Market drivers and challenges in the Middle East and Africa edge computing market.

5. Analysis of company profiles of major players operating in the market.

Download Free Sample Report –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/middle-east-and-africa-edge-computing-market/QI042

Report Include:

Market Behavior/ Level of Risk and Opportunity

End Industry Behavior/ Opportunity Assessment

Expected Industry Recovery Timeline

Key Market Features in Global Market:The report assessed key market features, including revenue, capacity, price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. The study also offers a thorough analysis of the most important market factors and their most recent developments, as well as pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

In this report, the following important queries are addressed:

What is the Global market’s sales value, production value, consumption value, import, and export (including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East, and Africa)?

Who are the major manufacturers in this sector on a global scale? How are their capacity, production, sales, pricing, cost, gross, and revenue operating?

What are the vendors’ market prospects and risks in the international industry?

Which product types, end users, or applications might be looking for additional growth prospects? What is each type’s and application’s market share?

What specific strategies and limitations are keeping the market in check?

What is the various marketing, sales, and distribution channels in the international market?

What are the upstream raw materials, as well as the manufacturing machinery?

What are the market opportunities, market risk, and market overview of this industry?

Request Full Report –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/middle-east-and-africa-edge-computing-market/QI042

About Quadintel:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Quadintel believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Quadintel is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Quadintel:

Email:sales@quadintel.com

Address: Office – 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611, UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.quadintel.com/