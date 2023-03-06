Fiberglass Market 2022 Challenges, Technology Landscape and Growth Opportunities till 2027

Astute Analytica added a brand-new market research study on Fiberglass Market. This report is in style, much like the current COVID-19 effect on the market. The industry has been divided into several segments, which allows the study of the worldwide Fiberglass Market to provide excellent information on the market.

Global Fiberglass Market is estimated to witness a rise in revenue from US$ 13,443.7 Mn in 2021 to US$ 18,648.7 Mn by 2027. The market is registering a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period 2022-2027.

Numerous important factors, including regional market insights, regionally relevant trends, country-level assessments, competitive environments, employer market percentage evaluations, and top companies' in-depth reviews are covered in the research report on the Fiberglass Market.

Leading Competitors

The key players in the Global Fiberglass Market are Jhusi, Owens Corning, Taishan Fabric Glass, Chongqing Polycomp, and Nippon among others. Through extensive research, it is found that big players have adopted various competitive strategies such as mergers & acquisitions in order to have a grip on the emerging markets. Furthermore, leading companies are expanding their geographical boundaries by acquiring small brands and domestic companies.

Segmentation Analysis

Following are the different segments of the Global Fiberglass Market:

By Type segment of the Global Fiberglass Market is sub-segmented into:

A- Glass Fiber

C- Glass Fiber

D- Glass Fiber

E- Glass Fiber

Advantex Glass Fiber

ECR Glass Fiber

AR Glass Fiber

R- Glass Fiber

S2 Glass Fiber

M- Glass Fiber

Z- Glass Fiber

By Form segment of the Global Fiberglass Market is sub-segmented into:

Tow

Veil mats

Woven fabrics

Chopped strand mat

Tape

Rope

Cloth

Others

By Manufacturing Process segment of the Global Fiberglass Market is sub-segmented into:

Continuous Filament

Staple Filament

By Resin segment of the Global Fiberglass Market is sub-segmented into:

Polyester

Vinyl esters

Epoxy

Polyurethanes

Others

By Industry segment of the Global Fiberglass Market is sub-segmented into:

Aircraft and Aerospace

Construction Industry

Consumer Goods

Corrosion Resistant Equipment

Electrical devices

Marine Industry

Automobile Industry

By Region segment of the Global Fiberglass Market is sub-segmented into:

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Poland Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan ASEAN Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Argentina Brazil Rest of Latin America



