Survey says cuisine top reason for tourists to visit Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A survey shows that the top three reasons that motivate tourists to visit Taiwan are cuisine, the outdoors, and good public safety.

Lion Travel Service’s Xinmedia on Monday (March 6) released survey results from 3,000 tourists on why they want to visit Taiwan, CNA reported. The respondents were from China, Europe, the U.S., Northeast Asia, and Southeast Asia.

Xinmedia General Manager Tan Feng (單葑) said more than 50% of those surveyed plan to travel to Taiwan within two years, and nearly 40% of them hope they can come this year. The survey found the top three reasons to visit were cuisine (60.7%), the outdoors (43.9%), and good public safety (22.8%), Tan said.

In terms of travel expenses, nearly 40% are willing to spend more than US$1,000 (NT$30,605) on a Taiwan trip that includes food, accommodation, and experience activities. On average, those surveyed said they prefer to stay for three to five days, with the top five destinations being Taipei, Kaohsiung, New Taipei, Tainan, and Hualien. Respondents said they want to see coastlines, historic sites, forests, old streets, and mountains.

The survey found the most popular experience was visiting night markets, followed by city tours and green tourism, while the most popular food was soup dumplings.

As for Taiwan’s special snacks, tourists have different preferences. Tourists from Southeast Asia like stinky tofu, while tourists from the U.S., Europe, and China like Taiwanese fried chicken. As souvenirs, pineapple cakes and Taiwanese tea came in first and second.

The survey also found European and American tourists prefer to stay for seven to 10 days, and prefer to visit Taitung and the outlying islands.