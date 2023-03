The Wetterstein Mountains near Garmisch-Partenkirchen in Bavaria are a wintry paradise for ski lovers. It's the ideal place for fans of backcountry sk... The Wetterstein Mountains near Garmisch-Partenkirchen in Bavaria are a wintry paradise for ski lovers. It's the ideal place for fans of backcountry skiing, as many paths go off-piste up the mountain and involve skiing down. Don't forget to enjoy the breathtaking views from the summit before gliding down into the valley.