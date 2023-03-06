Kapok flowers blooming in southwestern Taiwan countryside

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Kapok flowers are expected to be nearly in full bloom along a country road in Baihe District, Tainan City this weekend.

The 2023 Kapok Flowers Festival in Baihe’s Linchupi area will begin Saturday (March 11) and last until March 26, according to a press release issued by the Baihe District Office.

Drum, lion dance, and ocarina performances have been arranged for the opening on Saturday, the district office said.

The 867-meter Linchupi Kapok Road is flanked by kapok trees. During the blossom season, the blooming flowers on both sides of the road form a reddish-orange canopy, attracting many visitors and photography enthusiasts every year.

Kapoks, also known as red silk-cottons, are deciduous trees with buds that blossom into five-petal arrangements of bright red.

Visitors are recommended to take Singing Bus Yellow Line 6-1 (新營客運黃幹線6-1號), which runs on weekends only and has a stop at Houbi Train Station, and get off at the Linchupi stop.

For all Singing Bus Yellow Line 6-1 stops and the bus schedule, refer to this website.