Taiwan Defense Ministry prepares for close incursion

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Minister of National Defense Chiu Kuo-cheng (邱國正) responded to questions from the Legislature’s Foreign and Defense Committee today (March 6).

Questions ranged from munitions stockpiles to a potential visit by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy, and potential retaliatory actions by China, such as an incursion into Taiwan’s contiguous zone which extends 24 nautical miles (44.4 km) from the coast.

Chiu said preparations have been put into place, including extra vigilance regarding Chinese forces inching closer to Taiwan defenses. "We will exercise restraint and won’t launch the first strike," said Chiu per Storm Media.

KMT lawmaker Chiang Chi-chen (江啟臣) also asked whether small-scale joint military exercises between Taiwan and the U.S. would be upgraded to the battalion level, and whether it would be possible for the U.S. to set up a military advisory group based in Taiwan for future military exchanges.

Chiu said no such discussions were underway, nor had he heard any talk of the matter. Chiu, however, did say military negotiations are regularly conducted between Taiwan and the U.S., per Liberty Times.

As for whether foreign weapons or munitions could be stored in Taiwan, Chiu said this wasn’t an issue that required consultation with the U.S., noting that Taiwan is free to decide its own fate on this matter.

Chiu was also asked whether an increase in U.S. military inventory in East Asia could potentially be stored in Taiwan. He responded that discussions were underway, though progress of such talks are private and only shared with members of the legislature’s Foreign and Defense Committee.