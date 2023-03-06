Taiwan to have comfortable weather for nearly a week

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Temperatures in Taiwan will gradually warm up from Monday (March 6) until Sunday evening, when a cold front is forecast to arrive, meteorologist Daniel Wu (吳德榮) said.

Wu, an adjunct associate professor at the Department of Atmospheric Sciences, National Central University, said that the sunny and stable weather will continue from Monday to Sunday, with the atmosphere warming up day by day, CNA reported.

During this week, the temperatures will rise as the sun heats up during the day, but temperatures will drop significantly at night, he added. Low temperatures in a few municipalities are predicted to be around 10 degrees Celsius on Tuesday morning, Wu said.



The meteorologist said that the latest European and American model simulations both show that the cold front, which is likely to reach the intensity of a strong continental cold air mass, will arrive on Sunday evening, causing the temperatures to dip suddenly.



(CWB image)