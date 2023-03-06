Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy pays tribute to troops in Donbas

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy paid his tributes to the troops in combat with the Russian forces in the eastern Donbas region and called the battle "painful and difficult."

"I would like to pay special tribute to the bravery, strength and resilience of the soldiers fighting in the Donbas," Zelenskyy said, adding "this is one of the hardest battles. Painful and difficult."

Zelenskyy's tribute came after Ukraine's general staff reported that Ukrainian forces had pushed back "more than 130 enemy attacks" the previous day.

Zelenskyy said Ukraine's troops "repelled assaults, destroyed the occupier, undermined enemy positions and logistics, and protected our borders and cities."

The Donbas region is made up of Donetsk and Luhansk, which Russia claims to have annexed despite never fully having controlled it.

The region includes the war-ravaged city of Bakhmut, which Russian troops seem determined to take.

The US-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW) issued a warning that Ukrainian supply routes to Bakhmut were narrowing.

"The Russians may have intended to encircle Ukrainian forces in Bakhmut, but the Ukrainian command has signalled that it will likely withdraw rather than risk an encirclement," the report said.

Here are some of the other notable developments concerning the war in Ukraine on Monday, March 6:

Wagner chief warns of Bakhmut retreat

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of the Russian mercenary force Wagner, has warned that the group's position in Bakhmut will be at risk unless they receive ammunition.

In a video released over the weekend, he said that if his troops are compelled to retreat from the city in eastern Ukraine then the entire front "will collapse."

"The situation will not be sweet for all military formations protecting Russian interests," he said.

The video was released on a Telegram channel that associates itself with the Wagner group. It was not published on Prigozhin's usual press service channel.

On Friday, Prigozhin had said that his troops had "practically surrounded Bakhmut," but on Sunday he said that the ammunition that was promised by Moscow in February has not been shipped yet.

"For now, we are trying to figure out the reason: is it just ordinary bureaucracy or a betrayal," Prigozhin said.

EU: 'No Evidence' suggests China will send arms to Russia

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said there is "no evidence so far" suggesting that China is considering sending weapons to Russia.

In February 2022, shortly before Russia had launched its invasion of Ukraine, China and Russia had declared a "no limits" partnership.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said last month Washington had information suggesting China could provide "lethal support" to Russia. Beijing has rejected the claim.

Von der Leyen said that Russia and China's relationship is under the European Union's close watch.

Olaf Scholz warns China of 'consequences' over arms supply to Russia

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said there would be "consequences" if China supplies weapons to Russia for Moscow's war in Ukraine.

The comment from Scholz came in an interview to CNN, two days after he met US President Joe Biden in Washington.

Answering a question on probable sanctions if China helps Russia, he said, "I think it would have consequences, but we are now in a stage where we are making clear that this should not happen, and I'm relatively optimistic that we will be successful with our request in this case, but we will have to look at (it) and we have to be very, very cautious."

Before visiting the US, Scholz had urged China to refrain from sending weapons and instead persuade Russia to withdraw its forces from Ukraine.

