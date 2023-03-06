Pakistan: Suicide bomb kills police officers in Balochistan

A suicide bombing killed at least nine policemen in southwest Pakistan on Monday, a police spokesperson said.

Another 16 people were wounded from the blast, which targeted a police truck.

"The suicide bomber was riding a motorbike and hit the truck from behind," senior police official Abdul Hai Aamir told the AFP news agency.

The attack took place near Sibi, a city 160 km (100 miles) east of Quetta, the capital of Balochistan province. Authorities said the police officers were returning from a week-long cattle show where they had been providing security.

Culprit unclear

No group has claimed responsibility for the suicide bomb on Monday, but it comes amid an increase in attacks against Pakistan's police after a breakdown in peace talks between the government and the Taliban in November.

Balochistan, which borders both Afghanistan and Iran, is also long been targeted by ethnic separatist groups.

"Terrorism in Balochistan is part of a nefarious agenda to destabilize the country," Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said in a statement.

