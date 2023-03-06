Turkey thanks Taiwan for earthquake assistance

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After the strongest earthquake in a century rocked Turkey and Syria on Feb. 6, Taiwan deployed 130 search and rescue specialists and five dogs to search for survivors.

AKUT Search and Rescue Association Chairwoman Zeynep Yosun Akverdi spoke via video conference with CNA, expressing gratitude to Taiwan rescuers and their high morale despite the demanding conditions. Her organization, AKUT, is a Turkish NGO specifically devoted to disaster search and rescue.

Akverdi said her group was still a small NGO in August 1999 when an earthquake struck Izmit, Turkey, killing 18,000 people. AKUT’s involvement in this earthquake gave her team valuable experience which it would apply to its next mission: Taiwan’s 921 earthquake in 1999.

On that mission, the Turkish government formed a 36-person search and rescue team, 17 of which were AKUT members. Upon arriving in Taiwan on Sept. 22, 1999, the team completed their first rescue, discovering a survivor some 50 hours after the earthquake.



Devastating effects of Turkey's Feb. 6 earthquake. (CNA photo)

AKUT has 3,000 volunteers and is self-funded, raising its own budget for search and rescue operations. Akverdi thanked Taiwan for donations which will be used to establish two training centers, one near Istanbul and another in southern Turkey.

After the training centers are completed, AKUT plans joint training exercises with the Taiwan Search and Rescue Team. Both Taiwan and Turkey share a history of devastating disasters, with the possibility of more natural disasters in the future.

Akverdi said earthquakes by their very nature cannot be predicted, so preparation is necessary. She said Taiwan's building code is rigorous, which leads to safer structures. However, more can still be done when it comes to search and rescue volunteer training.

Public education is important, according to Akverdi, as she says more than 90% of the search and rescue operations are completed by residents prior to the arrival of rescue crews. Therefore, first aid education and earthquake rescue techniques should be taught to the public.



Turkish NGO thanks Taiwan for sending a search and rescue team. (CNA photo)

As for ongoing earthquake aid, the pace of rebuilding is quite slow as many NGOs are simply working to stabilize the current conditions which many survivors are facing.

Currently, Tzu Chi is still operating in the disaster-stricken areas of Hatay and Gaziantep, providing supplies to more than 4,000 families. Tzu Chi volunteer Faisal Hu (胡光中) says Tzu Chi distributes aid to the neediest and vulnerable based upon a list provided by the Turkish government.

Hu said that nearly a month after the relief, the biggest challenge is not simply dealing with low temperatures or traffic disruption, but simply locating the people on the government assistance list. Hu added that many survivors may have traveled to nearby communities less affected by the disaster, such as Adana and Sanliurfa.

As for the next stage of disaster aid, Hu said Tzu Chi will continue to give out blankets and stored value cards to earthquake survivors.