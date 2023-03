TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Monday (March 6) announced 6,928 local COVID cases, an 8% decrease from the same day last week, which marks the lowest in 314 days.

The center also reported 152 imported cases and 45 deaths.

Indoor mask mandates for schools at all levels have been lifted starting Monday, while masking is still required on school shuttle buses and school health centers. Schools can decide the occasions when masking is necessary.