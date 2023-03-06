Europe 3D Printing in Healthcare Market Major Developments and Competition Landscape by 2030

Europe 3D Printing in Healthcare Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Europe 3D Printing in Healthcare Market by region.

The research also provides a market analysis using various analytical techniques, including Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and PESTEL Analysis. These tools provide an in-depth analysis of the micro- and macro-environmental elements that influence the market’s expansion during the forecast period.

The 3D printing in healthcare market in Europe is expected to reach a value of USD 0.76 Bn by 2023, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.8% during 2018-2023.

Key Companies Covered in the Europe 3D Printing in Healthcare Market Research are Stratasys Ltd., 3D Systems, Organovo, Renishaw Formlabs and other key market players.

3D printing can be defined as the process of building three-dimensional solid objects from digital designs. The creation of 3D printed objects is done using various additive processes. The additive processes involves laying down successive layers of a material until the desired object is created. Each of these layers can be visualized as a thinly-sliced horizontal cross-section of the final object. 3D printing is the exact opposite of subtractive manufacturing, which involves hollowing out/carving out pieces of metal or plastic from a mass. This process opens up opportunities for the production of complex shapes using less material in comparison to traditional manufacturing methods. In the field of medicine, this procedure is used to make several objects like prosthetics and implants, using several materials like metal, plastic, etc. Europe has the most significant share of the 3D printing in healthcare market.

The market can be classified into three primary segments, based on technology, material, and type.

Based on region, the market is segmented into the European Union five (EU5) and the rest of Europe

Based on technology, the market can be segmented into laser beam melting (LBM), electron beam melting (LBM), photopolymerization, droplet deposition, laminated object manufacturing, and others.

Based on material, the sub-segments are plastic, metal, ceramic and others.

Based on type, the sub-segments include prosthetics, implants, surgical guides, hearing aid and others.

Key growth factors

Europe has strong and stable research and development infrastructure and with top-notch research in healthcare-related additive manufacturing along with a pool of educational institutions to provide relevant training for skill development.

In Europe, Germany has the highest incidences of self-reported hearing loss. The adoption rate of hearing aids by these people is 76%. Thus, there lies a huge unmet demand for hearing aids in the market. Since almost all hearing aids are 3D printed, the market in the European region is expected to grow positively. The situation is the same for dental implants. With an increasing number of procedures for dental implants, the need for customized procedures has risen.

Threats and key players

Most of the traditional manufacturing companies, which prefer doing things the old way, do not find it feasible to experiment with new technologies like 3D printing. Also, they do not research adequately in emerging use cases in the market, and this is inhibiting the faster penetration of the technology in the European region.

What is covered in the report?

1. Overview of the 3D printing in healthcare in Europe.

2. Market drivers and challenges in the 3D printing in healthcare in Europe.

3. Market trends in the 3D printing in healthcare in Europe.

4. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the 3D printing in healthcare market in Europe.

5. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the technology segment (laser beam melting (LBM), electron beam melting (EBM), photopolymerization, droplet deposition, laminated object manufacturing and others).

6. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the material segment (plastic, metal, ceramic and others).

7. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the type segment (prosthetics, implants, surgical guides, hearing aid and others).

8. Historical, current and forecasted regional (the European Union five (EU5), rest of Europe) market size data for 3D printing in healthcare market.

9. Analysis of 3D printing in healthcare market in Europe by value chain.

10. Analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of major competitors operating in the market.

Report Include:

Market Behavior/ Level of Risk and Opportunity

End Industry Behavior/ Opportunity Assessment

Expected Industry Recovery Timeline

Key Market Features in Global Market:The report assessed key market features, including revenue, capacity, price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. The study also offers a thorough analysis of the most important market factors and their most recent developments, as well as pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

In this report, the following important queries are addressed:

What is the Global market’s sales value, production value, consumption value, import, and export (including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East, and Africa)?

Who are the major manufacturers in this sector on a global scale? How are their capacity, production, sales, pricing, cost, gross, and revenue operating?

What are the vendors’ market prospects and risks in the international industry?

Which product types, end users, or applications might be looking for additional growth prospects? What is each type’s and application’s market share?

What specific strategies and limitations are keeping the market in check?

What is the various marketing, sales, and distribution channels in the international market?

What are the upstream raw materials, as well as the manufacturing machinery?

What are the market opportunities, market risk, and market overview of this industry?

