Asia-Pacific 3D Printing in Healthcare Market Size, Share, Industry Research and Growth Forecast 2030

Asia-Pacific 3D Printing in Healthcare Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Asia-Pacific 3D Printing in Healthcare Market by region.

The research also provides a market analysis using various analytical techniques, including Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and PESTEL Analysis. These tools provide an in-depth analysis of the micro- and macro-environmental elements that influence the market’s expansion during the forecast period.

The 3D printing in healthcare market in Asia-Pacific is expected to reach a value of USD 0.59 Bn by 2023, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.0% during 2018-2023.

Key Companies Covered in the Asia-Pacific 3D Printing in Healthcare Market Research are Stratasys Ltd., Organovo, Cellink, Renishaw, Formlabs and other key market players.

The market can be classified into three primary segments based on technology, material, and type.

Based on region, the market is segmented into China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand (ANZ), and the rest of Asia-Pacific.

Based on technology, the market can be segmented into laser beam melting (LBM), electron beam melting (EBM), photopolymerization, droplet deposition, laminated object manufacturing, and others.

Based on material, the sub-segments are plastic, metal, ceramic and others.

Based on type, the sub-segments include prosthetics, implants, surgical guides, hearing aid and others.

The latest trend is extensive research to make 3D printed products commercially viable.

Key growth factors

The latest technological advancements and rapid adoption in countries like Singapore, South Korea, China and Japan are driving the Asia Pacific market, with increasing focus on bioprinting.

India and Japan, along with China, have higher potential because of a greater emphasis on 3D printing of orthopedic equipment, which caters to the increased demand from the ageing population.

The rising demand for patient-centric products in orthopedics and maxillofacial surgery, and the availability of a range of material options like nylon, polymers, etc., and the reduction in the costs of 3D models have given a thrust to the adoption of 3D printing in various medical fields and are driving the market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Threats and key players

The utilization of 3D printing in healthcare is still expensive as far as tissues and organ printing are concerned. This is hindering growth in developing regions like the Asia-Pacific. There is a lack of trained professionals, which is acting as an obstacle to the further development of 3D printing in the healthcare market.

What is covered in the report?

1. Overview of the 3D printing in healthcare market in the Asia-Pacific region.

2. Market drivers and challenges in the 3D printing in healthcare market in the Asia-Pacific region.

3. Market trends in the 3D printing in healthcare market in the Asia-Pacific region.

4. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the 3D printing in healthcare market in the Asia-Pacific region.

5. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the segment based on technology [laser beam melting (LBM), electron beam melting (EBM), photopolymerization, droplet deposition, laminated object manufacturing, and others]

6. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the segment based on material (plastic, metal, ceramic, and others).

7. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the segment based on type (prosthetics, implants, surgical guides, hearing aid and others).

8. Historical, current and forecasted regional (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand (ANZ),and the he rest of Asia-Pacific) market size data for the 3D printing in healthcare market.

9. Analysis of the 3D printing in healthcare market in Asia-Pacific by value chain.

10. Analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of major competitors operating in the market.

Report Include:

Market Behavior/ Level of Risk and Opportunity

End Industry Behavior/ Opportunity Assessment

Expected Industry Recovery Timeline

Key Market Features in Global Market:The report assessed key market features, including revenue, capacity, price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. The study also offers a thorough analysis of the most important market factors and their most recent developments, as well as pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

In this report, the following important queries are addressed:

What is the Global market’s sales value, production value, consumption value, import, and export (including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East, and Africa)?

Who are the major manufacturers in this sector on a global scale? How are their capacity, production, sales, pricing, cost, gross, and revenue operating?

What are the vendors’ market prospects and risks in the international industry?

Which product types, end users, or applications might be looking for additional growth prospects? What is each type’s and application’s market share?

What specific strategies and limitations are keeping the market in check?

What is the various marketing, sales, and distribution channels in the international market?

What are the upstream raw materials, as well as the manufacturing machinery?

What are the market opportunities, market risk, and market overview of this industry?

