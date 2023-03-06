Middle East and Africa Smart Hospital Market: Everything You Need to Know | Microsoft, GE Healthcare, Qualcomm Life

Middle East and Africa Smart Hospital Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Middle East and Africa Smart Hospital Market by region.

The research also provides a market analysis using various analytical techniques, including Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and PESTEL Analysis. These tools provide an in-depth analysis of the micro- and macro-environmental elements that influence the market’s expansion during the forecast period.

The Middle East and Africa smart hospital market is expected to have a significant compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.89% and reach a market size of USD 2.11 Bn by 2023.

Key Companies Covered in the Middle East and Africa Smart Hospital Market Research are Microsoft, GE Healthcare, Qualcomm Life, Philips, SAP, Siemens, Medtronic, STANLEY Healthcare, Cerner Corporation, Honeywell Life Care Solution and other key market players.

In the Middle East and Africa, digital technology in healthcare is quite at a initial stage. In this region, UAE has the maximum level of adoption of technology in healthcare industry. In this, paperless health care system is used that collects patient data and analyses it, also AI helps in assisting doctors with the intelligent diagnosis. Health apps and wearables are very likely to incorporate smart hospitals in this market. The region has many doctors and medical experts moved in from different countries to providing better medical services to the patients.

The Middle East and Africa smart hospital market is bifurcated on the basis of product (smart pills, mHealth, telemedicine, electronic health record and others), application (remote medicine management, electronic health record and clinical workflow, outpatient vigilance, medical connected imaging and medical assistance), and artificial intelligence (offering and technology). The technologies used are AI, cloud computing, radio frequencies identification, wearable technologies, zigbee technologies, internet of things (IoT) and others. This region includes Africa, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates as majorly contributing countries.

Key growth factors

In the Middle East and Africa, the UAE already has started building some smart hospitals, thereby motivating the digital healthcare in other regions. Government initiatives have also increased the growth of smart hospitals. The investors investing in medical services is another boosting factor for the growth of smart hospitals in the Middle East. The African region is on the verge of adopting the IoT as mobile devices have taken the popularity amongst people.

Threats and key players

Despite improvements, cost constraint is one of the biggest issues faced in the healthcare sector in Africa. The economic condition of the country remains challenging for smart hospital market and adds considerable pressure to the government and it ultimately affects the future spending on health care. So, the overall growth of smart hospital facilities may be hindered.

Key Market Features in Global Market:The report assessed key market features, including revenue, capacity, price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. The study also offers a thorough analysis of the most important market factors and their most recent developments, as well as pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

